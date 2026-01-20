No-fuss meals with tilapia, lemon chicken, and magic cake

Diana from Little Sunny Kitchen.com, says, “Pan Fried Tilapia might be the quickest, easiest main dish I have! Thin tilapia fillets cook so quickly in a single pan with just some olive oil and simple seasonings. No breading needed! Enjoy this flaky, tender fish with mashed potatoes and your family’s favorite veggies.”

Savannah Style cookbook’s Lemon Drumsticks looks like a wonderful way to fix chicken drumsticks. If not using a broiler, this would probably work great on an outdoor grill. Watch it, though, if grilling. Sugar burns easily. Serves 12.

Maegan at BakerMama.com, says, “This homemade take on Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Tortilla Soup tastes even better than the original and you can enjoy it year-round and even on Sundays!” We have Maegan’s recipe for “taste-alike” Chick-fil-A Chicken Tortilla Soup!” We are taking full advantage of Maegan’s recipe!

Paths of Sunshine, a collection of recipes put out by The Florida Federation of Garden Clubs in 1988, has some wonderful recipes for us. One of them is Amish Magic Cake; it will become a favorite of yours once you try it.

PAN FRIED TILAPIA

Submitted by Diana of Little Sunny Kitchen.com

EQUIPMENT NEEDED:

12-inch non stick skillet

Fish spatula

INGREDIENTS:

3 6-ounce tilapia fillets (thawed if frozen)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt ….

or….

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Tilapia Fillets: This recipe will work with tilapia fillets or tilapia loins which are a trimmed version of the fillet that just includes the thickest parts. If you’reusing frozen tilapia, let it thaw overnight before cooking.

Olive Oil: This allows us to cook the fish in a pan without any sticking, and helps the seasonings to adhere to the tilapia well.

Salt and Pepper: Simple seasonings make the fish taste good.

Smoked Paprika and Garlic Powder: For more flavor, these two spices are perfect! The paprika also gives a smoky flavor and nice color to the fish.

DIRECTIONS:

1) Prep The Fish: Use paper towels to prepare the fish so that it’s as dry as possible. This will help with browning. Drizzle half of the olive oil over the fish, and then season with smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper on both sides. 2) Heat the Pan: It’s important to heat the pan before adding the filets. Use a non-stick pan, and heat over medium heat with a tablespoon of olive oil. 3) Pan Fry Tilapia: When the oil is hot, add the fish fillets to the pan. Don’t overcrowd them – work in batches if needed. Sear for 3-4 minutes per side until the fish is opaque and cooked through.

Tip! Keep it Warm! The fish only takes a few minutes to cook, so it may be done before everything else is! Remove it from the pan onto a plate, and cover with foil to keep it warm and ready to serve.

Recipe Tips: 1) Use a Non-Stick Pan. Without a non-stick pan, your fish WILL stick to the pan. While this won’t affect the flavor of your fish, it will make it very difficult to remove it from the pan without it breaking into pieces. 2) Don’t crowd the pan. You can easily make more or fewer fillets, but be sure that you only cook as many as will fit comfortably in a single layer in the pan. Work in batches if needed. 3) Get a Fish Spatula. If you don’t already have one of these, you don’t know what you are missing! The long, slotted spatula allows you to lift a whole fish fillet to flip it over. 4) Keep It Simple. Feel free to add seasonings that you enjoy to this recipe, but don’t overdo it. Too many spices can overwhelm tilapia. Lemon pepper seasoning is always tasty with fish!

Lemon Butter Sauce for Tilapia:

Pan-fried tilapia is flavorful and perfect on its own, but you can whip up a rich buttery sauce to drizzle over it to make it fancy and decadent! I use this same sauce on my Air Fryer Salmon, but it’s a simple mixture that works on shrimp, fish, chicken, and more! In a saucepan, mix together 3 tablespoons butter, 2 cloves of minced garlic, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons of vegetable stock or dry white wine. Simmer until the mixture reduces by about half and creates a fragrant, savory sauce!

LEMON DRUMSTICKS

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1/2 cup cider vinegar

2 tablespoons cracked pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 cups oil

18 drumsticks

Bring vinegar, pepper, salt and sugar to a boil. Remove from heat and add lemon juice and oil. Marinate drumsticks several hours. Place on a rack over broiler pan and broil, basting with marinade, about 10 minutes on each side. Serve with soy sauce, if desired.

CHICK-FIL-A’S CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

Contributed by Maegan at BakerMama.com

INGREDIENTS:

Canola oil

White onion

Garlic

Cumin

Dried oregano

Kosher salt

Canned cannellini beans, undrained, separated

Canned diced tomatoes with green chilies (such as Rotel), undrained

Canned cream-style corn

Canned whole kernel corn, undrained

Canned black beans, undrained

Rotisserie chicken

Lime

Tortilla strips or chips, for serving

DIRECTIONS:

1) Heat canola oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chopped onion and minced garlic. Let saute for about 5 minutes until onions become translucent. Stir in cumin, oregano and salt. 2) Meanwhile, puree 2 cans of cannellini beans in a blender until smooth. Do not drain beans of liquid before blending. 3) Add pureed beans, remaining can of cannellini beans, 2 cans diced tomatoes with green chilies, cream-style corn, whole kernel corn, black beans, and shredded chicken to onion mixture in pot. (Do not drain any cans of their liquid.) Stir to combine. 4) Let soup simmer over medium heat until heated all the way through. Add juice of 1 lime and season with salt to taste before serving. Serve with tortilla strips or chips. 5) Store leftovers in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 5 days. 6) Let the soup cool completely and then store in a freezer-safe sealed container in the refrigerator first until it’s cold and then in the freezer for up to 3 months. 7) Defrost in the refrigerator overnight before reheating and enjoying it. 8) So, get your soup on year-round and save yourself a trip through the drive-thru with this yummychicken tortilla soup! 9) Enjoy!

AMISH MAGIC CAKE

Recipe from Paths of Sunshine

CAKE:

1 cup quick cooking oatmeal

1/2 cup butter

1-1/2 cups boiling water

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1-1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

In large mixing bowl, combine oatmeal, butter, and boiling water. Mix well, and let cool. When cool, add rest of ingredients; mix well, and pour into a 13- x 9-inch greased pan and bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.

TOPPING:

1/2 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup coconut

1 cup chopped nuts

1 teaspoon vanilla

In saucepan, bring butter and brown sugar to a boil. Add coconut, nuts, and vanilla. Pour topping on cake while cake is hot. Place under broiler until lightly brown or until bubbly.