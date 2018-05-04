New Orange County commissioner says jobs, crime reduction will be priorities

An Apopka businessman was tapped by Governor Rick Scott to fill the Orange County commissioner seat that Bryan Nelson vacated so he could serve as the Apopka mayor, the governor’s office announced on Friday, April 27.

Rod Love, 52, began his term that same day as Orange County District 2 commissioner, serving Apopka, Ocoee, Winter Park, and Eatonville. The term ends November 13.

Love said he is “honored” by the appointment, but it’s a testament to the lesson that “one does not know who’s watching.”

“One of the things that I’ve continued to have a conversation about is the fact that if you ever want to hear God laugh, tell Him what your plans are,” he said. “This (the appointment) definitely was not in the plan, and it goes back again to (the lesson of) you never know who’s watching.”

Love is the president and chief executive officer of Community Synergy Group, Inc. He received his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University. Born in St. Petersburg and raised in Miami, Love is married with two daughters.

Nelson served as District 2 commissioner from 2014 until April 24, when he stepped down after being sworn in as mayor. He succeeds Joe Kilsheimer, whom he defeated in the March 13 general city election. Owner of an insurance agency, Nelson is married with two children and one grandchild.

Love gave kudos to his predecessor.

“He’s done some great work in District 2, and I’m not going to be a placeholder,” Love said. “But I’ll tell you what, he’s given me a good road map for me to continue from.”

Right now, a campaign for the District 2 seat is not on the horizon for Love.

“At this juncture, I’m just keeping myself focused on what’s in front of me. … My job is to perform as a public servant, and at the end of the day, go home to my family,” he said.

Acknowledging the brief time he has as commissioner, Love will maintain “laser-like focus” on crime reduction and job creation and see if results are being produced such as getting a return on the dollar and effectiveness.

“My focus is going to be to look at working with communities to address some of the things that continue to be right there in our face,” he said.

“Some of those prioritizations are jobs and reducing crime. Reducing crime is not as simple as calling law enforcement and saying, ‘I need help.’ Reducing crime … involves people having jobs, people having opportunity. And the way to do that is to grow businesses in our communities.”

Apopka Mayor Nelson is confident that Love would be capable in his new role.

“I couldn’t think of anyone better than Rod Love that has a pulse on District 2,” Nelson said in an email. “He won’t miss a beat.”

This article, appearing in full, is printed on page 1A of the Friday, May 4, issue of The Apopka Chief.