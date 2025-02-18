Moore: Many entities have been involved in phase 2 of Lake Apopka Loop Trail Connector

Groundbreaking for 3.23-mile, $10 million path was Wednesday

By Christine Moore

Orange County District 2 Commissioner

Today, most of us recognize the value and impact of a quality trail system. However, most people do not know what a heavy lift it is for local government to fund and build a trail system.

In 1994, the first segment of the West Orange Trail was opened. The trail was the brain trust of Orange County Chairwoman Linda Chapin. Eventually the trail was expanded, and it now stretches 22 miles – through Oakland, Winter Garden, Apopka and Ocoee.

The concept of building a multi-use pedestrian trail dates back 20 years. Phase 1 was opened in 2012. It provides access to the Lake Apopka shore from Magnolia Park. This second phase will connect the Clarcona Horse Park to Magnolia Park. Eventually, a 42-mile loop around the entire lake will be completed, connecting the North Shore Trail and West Orange Trail in Orange County with the South Lake Trail and the Green Mountain Scenic Overlook Trail in Lake County.

Back to the phase that is the subject of this week’s groundbreaking. On Wednesday, I will join Mayor Jerry L. Demings at the groundbreaking for the 10-foot multi-use path that will be 3.23 miles in length and cost $10 million to construct.

Many entities have been involved in this latest phase. They include the Florida Department of Transportation, MetroPlan Orlando, officials and staff from the cities of Apopka and Ocoee, and Orange County Public Works who coordinated construction. WBQ Design and Engineering and Gibbs and Register Construction are responsible for building the trail.

I could always count on regular progress updates on this trail segment from Orange County Parks and Recreation Manager Matt Suedmeyer and his staff. Finally, we owe a debt of gratitude to a long-term advocacy group, Joe Dunn and the Friends of Lake Apopka. I must add that Joe regularly and persistently travelled to Tallahassee to lobby legislators. He also met with scores of local elected officials and staff members to make the trail segment a reality. Advocacy truly takes time and persistence.

I hope when the Lake Apopka Loop Trail Connector opens next year, you and your family take the time to go for a bike ride. It is only when trails are used regularly that they can be declared a success.