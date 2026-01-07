MLK Parade organizers invite area to celebrate King 

As of Tuesday, more than 85 entrants have applied to participate in Apopka’s 17th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, which will feature marching bands and exemplify the theme, “The Dream Marches On.”

The South Apopka Ministerial Alliance (SAMA) is accepting applications up to the day before the parade for the annual event, Monique Morris, parade chair, told The Apopka Chief on Tuesday. The parade will take place in the city of Apopka on Monday, Jan. 19.

Staging will begin promptly at noon at VFW Post 10147, located at 519 S. Central Ave. Any late arrivals after 1:01 p.m. will be added to the end of the parade. Entry fees are non-refundable. The parade will begin at 2 p.m.

Former Apopka High School (AHS) assistant principal Marcia Owens, who served at AHS for many years, is now the principal at Campbell Middle School in Daytona Beach. Owens will bring the school’s marching band to participate in the parade.

“I’m thinking that’s great because Dr. King is not just in Orange County,” Morris said. “We know his dream marches on, which is this year’s theme. It marches on in every county, everywhere. So, it’s great that she wants to participate, because she used to be in our community as an assistant principal, and I’m grateful for that.”

Joining Campbell Middle School will be several high school bands, including Apopka, Wekiva, Oak Ridge, Evans and Ocoee.

“We have tons of bands this year,” Morris said.

The parade – and hence the celebration of King’s legacy – is not limited to the South Apopka community, Morris said.

“We want everybody – the whole Apopka community and Central Florida – to join the parade,” she said.

Othellus Swift, an Apopka resident, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal for the community. The grand marshal for education and youth is Sophia Bascon, an Apopka daycare owner. The “bridge builder” grand marshal, a younger person who mentors and impacts community youth, is Joshua Black, a mime praise dancer who conducts free praise dance classes for youth, and mentors at St. Paul AME Church.

The grand marshal for the Hispanic community will be a representative from the Hope CommUnity Center, an immigration and working poor advocacy group.

Gerard Moss, the visionary of the event, will also join in the parade.

On Wednesday, the Apopka City Council will vote on approving requested street closures for the parade, including Central Avenue from VFW Post 10147 north on Station Street and south on Marvin C. Zanders Avenue to 13th Street, between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.

According to city documents, city staff, including police and fire officials, have reviewed the parade’s special events permit application and recommended approval.

Parade entrant applications are available at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church by calling 407-702-4223, emailing deanqueen456@gmail.com, or calling 407-721-4759.