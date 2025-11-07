Meals made with gratitude and a dash of tradition

Kitchen Kapers with Nancy

Next Tuesday, November 11, is Veterans Day. This day honors ALL U.S. military veterans. And because many of our vets just happen to have nostalgic memories of a dish they were often served while in the military, we have it here for you. SOS, affectionately known by a name we won’t mention here, however a hint is “something on a shingle,” is pretty much any creamed meat, usually hamburger or even chipped beef, served over toast. And it is very tasty. I’ve prepared this dish myself in years past and like serving it over rice.

From the Pioneer Woman, “If there’s one recipe that I know will always be a hit, it’s chili mac and cheese. Now, this isn’t a dish you’re going to want to serve to dignitaries or anyone you’re trying to truly impress. This is comfort food, and let me tell you, comfort food isn’t supposed to be glamorous! Chili mac and cheese is, however, a meal your family will ask for once a week. It’s a beautiful marriage of hearty beef chili and gooey mac and cheese, and really, what could be better?”

Home Fries! Don’t we love ‘em? Especially for breakfast, but they are good at any meal. Here is a recipe from The Old Towne Café in Naples we found in Joyce LaFray Young’s book, Country Cookin’.

From a woman who figured large in my life, my husband’s aunt whom we all lovingly referred to as “Aunt Maggie.” Here is only one of her recipes that has become a staple in our annual holiday celebrations: Sweet Potato Casserole. I guess we all have our family hand-me-down recipes for sweet potato casserole. This is mine.

The Frugal Gourmet published this pecan pie recipe on his website that contains, according to him, “All the recipes that live in the family blond-wood recipe box — family favorites as well as intriguing not-yet-mades.” I have personally enjoyed this pie, because my brother-in-law Buck Benton used to make this pie at Thanksgiving and Christmas every year prior to his untimely demise some years ago. It is really good!

S.O.S. (CREAMY HAMBURGER GRAVY)

Contributed by Brandie Skibinski, The Country Cook

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

4 tablespoons salted butter

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups milk, 2% or higher

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

12 slices bread, toasted

Instructions:

In a medium sauce pan over medium high heat, brown the ground beef. Season with a little salt and pepper. Drain excess grease and set aside. 2) Melt butter in the same sauce pan. Add flour and whisk until butter/flour mixture is bubbly. 3) Add milk, salt, and pepper. Whisk continuously until thick and bubbly. 4) Add cooked ground beef back in and stir. 5) Taste and adjust seasoning as needed (I usually like a bit more pepper). If necessary, add a little more milk until it reaches your desired consistency. 6) Serve over toast.

CHILI MAC AND CHEESE

From Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound ground beef

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

Kosher salt and black pepper

3 cups beef broth

1 (8-oz.) can tomato sauce

12 oz. large elbow macaroni

1 (15-oz.) can pinto beans, drained

1-1/2 cups grated cheddar, plus 3/4 cup for serving

1 cup grated pepper jack cheese

Cilantro, for serving

Hot sauce, to taste

Sour cream, for serving (optional)

Directions:

1) Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the ground beef, garlic, and onion. Season with the chili powder, cumin, and a good pinch of salt and pepper. 2) Cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until the beef is cooked through and browned, 6 to 8 minutes. 3) Stir in the beef broth, tomato sauce, macaroni, and beans. 4) Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thick and the macaroni is al dente, 12 to 14 minutes. 5) Remove the pan from the heat. Add the cheddar and pepper jack, and fold until the cheese is completely melted. 6) Serve in bowls with cilantro, more cheddar, some hot sauce, and sour cream.

HOME FRIES FROM THE OLD TOWNE CAFÉ IN NAPLES

Recipe from Country Cookin’ by Joyce LaFray Young

4 white Idaho potatoes (washed)

1-3/4 cups chicken broth

8 slices bacon (each piece quartered)

2 medium onions (cut into 1-inch chunks)

1 teaspoon paprika

1) Cook potatoes (with skins on) in chicken broth until done. Place in refrigerator and cool for several hours. 2) Cut chilled potatoes in 1-1/4-inch chunks. 3) Cook bacon until partially done. Then add onions and potatoes and brown nicely. Add paprika.

AUNT MAGGIE’S SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

from Maggie Roland’s index card recipes

Sweet potatoes, 4 or 5, cut up, boiled and mashed (enough to make 4-1/2 cups)

1 cup milk

4 eggs

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 cup white sugar

1 cup coconut

1/2 cup butter

Topping:

2 cups pecans, chopped

1/2 cup butter

1-1/4 cup brown sugar

1-1/4 cup flour

Crumble up together

Sprinkle topping over sweet potato mixture

Boil and mash sweet potatoes. Mix together. Add milk, eggs; add lemon juice, vanilla, spices, sugar, coconut, and melted butter, mixing as you go. Pour into casserole dish; sprinkle the topping over the sweet potato mixture; bake at 375 degrees until straw comes out clean, probably 45 minutes or longer. You don’t want it sloppy, it needs to be firm.

PECAN PIE

From The Frugal Gourmet website

1/2 stick butter

1 cup light brown sugar

3 eggs

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup light corn syrup

1 tablespoon flour

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup pecans

Unbaked pie shell

Cream together the butter and brown sugar. Beat the eggs together with the salt, and add to the butter and sugar. Add 1 cup light corn syrup, the flour, vanilla, and cinnamon, and pour into the unbaked pie shell. Top with the pecans, and bake in a 350° oven for about 50 min.