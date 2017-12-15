Master Muffler & Brake Center offers winter season car maintenance tips

Master Muffler & Brake Center has been serving the community for over 27 years. It gives you peace of mind knowing there is an automotive repair shop that is reliable and dependable and is here to stay.

Master Muffler & Brake Center, located at 1000 E. Semoran Boulevard, near the corner of Sheeler Road and 436, is your friendly neighborhood car service center. They are a family-owned and operated business, which takes pride in being a part of their community.

With the winter season approaching and the changing weather patterns, now is a good time to go through some once-a-year or twice-a-year auto maintenance tasks. Master Muffler & Brake Center would like to offer the following tips:

Check your antifreeze. Your antifreeze is an essential part of your car’s winter protection. Your car contains a 50/50 mix of water and antifreeze. Always make sure the level is full and the mixture is close to 50/50. Master Muffler & Brake Center will check the mixture for free.

Inspect your tires. The National Highway Transportation Safety Board says you need at least 2/32” of depth to be safe. However, in winter weather, some experts suggest that anything less than 4/32” (1/8”) should be replaced soon. Also, be sure to check your tire pressure. Tires have a tendency to lose a little pressure when it gets cold.

Check your battery. Particularly if you park your car outside, winter puts more stress on your car’s battery. Have your battery load-tested. If you find out your battery is going bad, you can replace it at your convenience, instead of being stranded unexpectedly somewhere in the cold winter air.

Master Muffler & Brake Center repairs not only mufflers and brakes, but they are also a COMPLETE AUTO SERVICE CENTER. When work is needed on a car or truck, foreign or domestic, they have qualified ASE certified mechanics who can perform air conditioning repairs, front-end work, custom exhaust, and overall general repairs. They will rotate your tires, give your car a tune-up, adjust the belts, and give your vehicle a brake job you can trust. When you come in to have the oil changed in your vehicle, they will be glad to give your car a 10-point inspection at no extra charge.

Master Muffler & Brake Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon. Twenty-three years of exceptional service that goes beyond the call of duty is what Scott Smith, owner of Master Muffler & Brake Center, believes in, and this is the kind of service they will continue to offer you, their valued customers.

Give Master Muffler & Brake Center a call at 407-884-8060 if you have any questions or concerns about your car. Put your trust in a company that makes YOU, THE CUSTOMER, NUMBER ONE!

