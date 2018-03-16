March winds are livin’ up to their strong reputation

Hello Folks,

I hope you had a great weekend and you got to get on the water and do some fishin’.

We have had some strong winds over the weekend and the first part of the week. The wind usually blows pretty good in March, so as the old sayin’ goes, “March comes in like a lion, and goes out like a lamb.” If the wind isn’t blow

in’ too bad when you decide to go fishin’, the specks are still bitin’ in most of the lakes in our area.

The Harris Chain has been really good for specks. Most folks are still driftin’ open water with jigs tipped with a minner. We should see some specks startin’ to spawn in our lakes on the next full moon. The next full moon is on March 31, so between now and the end of the month, the speck fishin’ should be kickin’ into gear. Make sure you use brightly colored jigs like chartreuse, orange, gold ice jigs, or anything that will get those old specks’ attention.

The bass fishin’ is still doin’ good in most of the lakes. The bass are goin’ on the beds in some of the lakes, but in some of the lakes they haven’t gone on the beds as of yet. The full moon at the end of the month should get the rest of the bass to spawn if they haven’t yet.

The Harris Chain has been good. My co-worker has been catchin’ some bass by flippin’ the heavy cover in the lake. You need to look for stuff like cabbage or hyacinths or even some hydrilla that has formed some kind of mat that has blown into the grass and reeds. The bass like to get under ‘em durin’ the day to keep the sun out of their eyes. You may also find some bass beddin’ around the pencil reeds or the flat reeds.

The bass will also bed in deep water like the Butler Chain. You will see beds in 15 feet to 20 feet of water in some areas of the lake. You can catch ‘em by free-linin’ shiners around those types of areas. Also watch for the birds to be divin’ on the baitfish. As always, have a liplesscrankbait tied on one of your rods just in case they start schoolin’.

My fishin’ partner has wrapped up another week of bass fishin’ with his nephew and brother-in-law. They ended up catchin’ and releasin’ more than 100 bass durin’ last week’s fishin’. The biggest bass they caught was a little over 6 lbs. They fished with plastic worms, slow-sinking’ Senko-type baits and swimbaits. All in all, it was a good week to go fishin’. They caught the most bass in one day on the Butler Chain when they caught and released more than 40 bass up to 4.6 lbs.

The bass fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain has been good as well. Folks are catchin’ some nice bass on shiners. If you want to fish with artificial baits, try fishin’ with swimbaits, chatter-baits, plastic worms, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. All these baits have been producin’ some nice bass.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get on the water this week and the wind allows you some time out there.

Tip of the week: check the wind.

Save a few and good luck!