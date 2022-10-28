Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping is “Hands down, the best around!”

Did you know that property values of landscaped homes are 5 to 20 percent higher than those of non-landscaped homes? It’s no wonder, as trees bring natural elements and wildlife habitats into urban surroundings, all of which increase the quality of life for residents of the community.

Trees also alter the environment in which we live by moderating climate, improving air quality, and reducing storm water runoff. Local climates are moderated from extreme sun, wind, and rain. Radiant energy from the sun is absorbed or deflected by leaves on deciduous trees in the summer and is only filtered by branches of deciduous trees in winter. The larger the tree, the greater the cooling effect.

Air quality is also improved through the use of trees, shrubs, and turf. Leaves filter the air we breathe by removing dust and other particulates. Rain then washes the pollutants to the ground. Leaves absorb the green-house gas carbon dioxide during photosynthesis and store carbon as growth.

With all the benefits beautiful trees bring, they can cause frustration if they are not properly maintained. It can be exasperating to rake leaves or fish them out of rain gutters. Their roots can cause damage to structures and foundations. Pipes can be broken and septic systems can be destroyed by a tree’s root system. Foundations can be damaged or broken and porches, patios, and sidewalks can be uplifted.

Other issues or concerns for your trees can be storm related. Many trees can be damaged from strong winds and hail, or even be uprooted. In order to avoid property damage from storm-issues, turn to the professionals at Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping and let them properly maintain your trees.

Some yards and commercial properties may have too many trees or may have one in the wrong place. You may also have low hanging limbs that are causing concern. In any of these scenarios, Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping can help make your life easier and safer.

They provide free stump grinding with tree removal services and always provide free estimates. Whenever they perform a tree removal service, their employees work quickly and efficiently, while adhering to the highest standards of safety and will exceed your expectations.

Owner and operator James Maltby stated, “We offer a full range of preventive and remedial tree and lawn care services. Our highly qualified professionals and administrative staff strive to provide the best customer service for our customer’s entire tree and landscaping needs. The services we provide set us apart from all the others every step of the way! Our goal is to enhance the beauty and value of your property, while providing the best in customer satisfaction and the best prices guaranteed.”

James Maltby was born and raised in Apopka. He’s a family man, and all of his employees have been with his company for many years. They hire the best in the business, and honest and dependable work is their priority.

They’re fully licensed and insured, including Workers’ Compensation on all employees. For your convenience and peace of mind, a management team member is always on site for all services and property evaluations.

Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping would be happy to quote commercial tree trimming or removal jobs. With over 15 years in business, you can rest assured you’re in good hands.

They’re reachable 24 hours-a-day for any after-hour emergency service. Call them today at 321-689-5866 for a free estimate or to set up an appointment and see why Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping is considered a leader in their field.

Advertisement