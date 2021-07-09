Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping advises maintaining trees to enjoy benefits now and after a storm

Trees provide many benefits such as shade, reduced utility costs, and improved air quality. To provide those benefits safely, trees require proper maintenance and good care. A healthy, well-maintained tree is better able to withstand weather events like hurricanes, or strong winds that can cause some tree parts, or entire trees, to fail. Tree damage and tree failures can cause property damage, but that possibility can be managed through proper maintenance.

“Don’t wait until a storm is headed our way. One of the greatest dangers to life and property during a storm is posed by falling trees and limbs. Growing trees catch more wind and become heavier, so they’re prone to increased stress, which increases the chances of danger to the tree and surrounding properties. Preparing trees for a storm of any kind is a must and should be done well before a storm hits. To help reduce these dangers, have a professional evaluate your trees. Doing this will help you determine potential weaknesses and dangers,” stated James Maltby, owner and operator of Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping.

Property damage could be reduced by having the professionals at Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping evaluate questionable trees to assess risk and treat problems. Saving trees can be done quickly and will save money in the long run. In most cases, maintaining trees is far less expensive than removing and replacing them. This proactive measure can help assure your trees are healthy and reduce any risk of storm damage to your home or property down the road.

Trees at risk that need professional service can have:

• Branches that are rubbing each other or rubbing wires on your home or business

• Branches that are touching or laying on your rooftop

• Low hanging branches that obstruct the street or sidewalk

• Branches that appear diseased or insect infested

“We have trained professionals to evaluate each situation and to provide you with the best in customer service. We pride ourselves on free estimates, fast response times and the best prices guaranteed,” stated Maltby.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping is a full-service tree company that offers tree trimming, tree removal, landscaping, and monthly maintenance. Along with these services, they’re the experts to use for new landscape installation and stump grinding.

Free stump grinding is provided with tree removal services. Whenever they perform a tree removal service, their employees work quickly and efficiently, while adhering to the highest standards of safety and at very competitive prices. They’re fully licensed and insured, including Workers’ Compensation on all employees.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping is reachable 24 hours-a-day for any after-hours emergency service. For your convenience and peace of mind, a management team member is always on-site for all services and property evaluations. They can easily assess the condition of your trees and property and then suggest the best course of action to take.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping will be happy to quote commercial tree trimming or removal jobs. With over 19 years in business, you can rest assured you’re in good hands with a company that prides itself on a job well done.

Call them today at 321-689-5866 to set an appointment and see why Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping are the local experts you can count on.

