Magic cookie bars are easy to make, but cool before slicing

Our editorial consultant’s wife’s mom gifted Savannah Style to us. This is a wonderful cookbook published by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc. We found Sauteed Chicken Livers that they say to serve over toast points. I won’t poke fun at their recommendations to serve over toast points (this is a pretty old cookbook); however, I will probably go with RICE! I love rice, it is easy to fix and delicious. And rice will probably guarantee I won’t blow away with the first stiff breeze that comes along… which is one of my constant fears, don’tcha know!

Mary Demetree’s lamb and mushrooms looks simple and tasty. I’m sure some of our readers enjoy lamb once in a while. I confess, I never have fixed it. I think my mother did from time to time. It comes to us from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, a small book of delightful recipes from the ladies of the Sertoma Club.

Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites has a very simple recipe for marinated London broil. Get it started the day before you want to serve and simply hand the package over to your “grill master” on grill day.

In New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock, we found Evelyn Fleischbein’s delicious Spinach Scallop. Thank you, ma’am.

Susie Sams’ Mexican Black Bean Salad, is one of the recipes we have from a Taste of Heaven, given to us by our friends over at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda.

Jeanne Heckman’s Sausage Biscuits recipe is terrific for partying game watchers or brunch. This is a simple mix of sausage, Bisquick (or other ready-mix) and cheese to put together, roll up in little balls, and bake for a very tasty treat.

Sandra Johansen’s Crabmeat or Clam Dip is a delicious dip that she says is wonderful served with Bugles. A dear friend of ours shared this recipe with us from her family’s The Jones-Morris Family Treasury.

I love Magic Cookie Bars. The recipe is printed on the Aldi company’s Baker’s Corner Sweetened Condensed Milk can. This is one of those recipes kids (and adults) love that they can do in the kitchen together. Kids are great at making crumbs from graham crackers. And they can measure ingredients. They may need a little help, but it can be fun to do together.

SAVANNAH STYLE’S

SAUTEED CHICKEN LIVERS

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

1/2 pound chicken livers

1 cup flour

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 small onion, finely chopped

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup fresh mushrooms, sliced

Juice of 1 lemon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup red wine

Toast points

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

Roll chicken livers in peppered flour. Saute livers with onion in butter (5 minutes maximum). Add mushrooms, lemon juice and salt. Stir in the wine and serve on toast points. Garnish each serving with chopped parsley.

MARY DEMETREE’S

ROAST LEG OF LAMB

Recipe from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

5 pound leg of lamb

1 teaspoon salt

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 bay leaf, crushed

1/4 teaspoon marjoram

1/4 teaspoon sage

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon thyme

1 tablespoon olive oil

Wipe lamb with damp cloth. Cut small gashes 1/4-inch long on top surface of lamb. Combine remaining ingredients except olive oil. Rub well into meat so that all gashes are completely filled. Give roast a final coating with oil. Sear in preheated oven (500 degrees) for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees and roast about 1-1/2 hours. If desired, add peeled potatoes and onions to roasting pan when meat is half cooked. Serves 6 to 8.

MARINATED LONDON BROIL

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1 (12-ounce) can cola soft drink

1 (10-ounce) bottle teriyaki sauce

1 (2-1/2 to 3 pound) London broil

Combine cola and teriyaki sauce in a shallow dish or large zip-top plastic freezer bag; add London broil. Cover or seal, and chill 24 hours, turning occasionally. Remove London broil from marinade, discarding marinade.

Grill, covered with grill lid, over medium heat (300 to 350 degrees) 12 to 15 minutes on each side or to desired degree of doneness. Let stand 10 minutes; cut diagonally into thin slices across the grain.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

EVELYN FLEISCHBEIN’S

SPEEDY SPINACH SCALLOP

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church

Feeding The Flock

2 each 10-ounce packages frozen chopped spinach

1 can cream of mushroom soup

3/4 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 teaspoon minced onion (instant)

1/3 cup milk

1/4 to 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese (your taste)

Cook spinach as directed for microwave; drain well. Blend soup, salt, onion and milk. Combine with spinach; blend well. Spoon into greased 1-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until bubbly around edges.

SUSIE SAMS’

MEXICAN BLACK BEAN SALAD

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church, Punta Gorda, Florida

A Taste of Heaven

1 (8-ounce) carton sour cream

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

1 large head green leaf lettuce, torn (about 10 cups)

2 cups (8-ounces) shredded

cheddar cheese

1/2 cup chopped purple onion

2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained

2 large tomatoes, chopped

Corn chips, crushed

Combine sour cream, cilantro, and taco seasoning in a large bowl, stirring well. Add lettuce, then cheese, onion, black beans, and chopped tomatoes. Toss well. Sprinkle with crushed corn chips and serve immediately. Yield: 6 servings.

JEANNE HECKMAN’S

SAUSAGE BISCUITS

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

8 to 10 ounces sharp cheese,

grated

1 pound hot bulk pork sausage

2 cups Bisquick

1 teaspoon sage

1 teaspoon Maggi seasoning

(a liquid seasoning)

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

Dash of Tabasco

Combine all ingredients. Mix with your hands. Shape into small balls. Bake at 400 degrees in ungreased pan until done (10 to 15 minutes). Biscuits can be frozen before and after baking to use as needed.

SANDRA JOHANSEN’S

CRABMEAT (or CLAM) DIP

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

8 ounce package cream cheese

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 small onion chopped fine

1 can crabmeat (or minced clams)

1/4 teaspoon lemon juice

Combine all ingredients except onion and crabmeat until smooth. Then stir in onion and crabmeat until evenly mixed. This dip is delicious when served with Bugles.

MAGIC COOKIE BARS

Recipe from BAKER’S CORNER SWEETENED CONDENSED MILK

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

2 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup shredded coconut

1 cup coarsely chopped pecans

1-2/3 cup Baker’s Corner Sweetened Condensed Milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place butter in 8-inch square pan, heat in oven until melted. Combine brown sugar and graham cracker crumbs in a bowl and sprinkle evenly over melted butter. In layers, add chocolate chips, coconut and pecans. Put sweetened condensed milk over top. Bake 30 minutes. Allow to cool completely before slicing.

Enjoy!