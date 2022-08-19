Need testing for travel? Workplace Screening Intelligence is a local full-service laboratory for your testing needs

Workplace Screening Intelligence offers drug testing and COVID-19 screening for employers, employees, and the public. Plus, they offer drug testing at over 15,000 collection sites in the United States as well as clinical laboratory screening to keep you and/or your workplace healthy and productive.

Before taking to the seas on your next adventure, review the updated cruise COVID-19 testing protocols:

Cruises 5 days or less – Vaccinated – no test needed. Unvaccinated – Rapid Antigen or PCR Test

Cruises 6 days or more – All passengers must provide test to board.

Most cruise lines have adopted this policy in August 2022. Please check with your cruise line or travel agent for verification.

Philip Dubois is the founder and CEO of Workplace Screening Intelligence. His knowledge represents over 30 years of excellence in service and support to thousands of employers, hospitals, clinics, and other stakeholders in the laboratory testing industry. He’s an expert in the field of drug testing, COVID-19 and other lab tests, the various means of testing, federal and state testing laws, company policy development, risk remediation as well as all aspects of alcohol testing. Dubois is a former chairman and executive board member of the Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association, Inc., (DATIA). As chairman of DATIA, a 1,600-member group based in Washington, D.C., he championed the effort for the employer’s rights to a safe and drug-free workplace.

They provide a wide range of services that includes clinical laboratory testing, employment drug testing, parental drug testing, and DNA paternity testing, as well as COVID-19 screening, and so much more.

If you need employee drug testing, DOT testing or testing for COVID-19, they have many available testing sites, including academic, commercial, and private laboratories nationwide. For individual or business needs, you can schedule online or by phone.

With so many different COVID-19 tests, here is what they offer:

Antibody testing- (recent infection and past exposure) – 15 minute results

PCR molecular- (detects current infection) This test can be shipped anywhere in the United States. Saliva (great alternative to nasal swabs). Results in 1-2 days – ideal for travel, return to work and proving absence of COVID

Same Day PCR Molecular. Ideal for travel and return to work or school. You walk out with the results within one hour

Antigen testing (detects current infection) – 15-minute results. Ideal for travel and you walk out with the results

At home COVID-19 rapid kits and COVID virtual testing

In addition to COVID testing, they also provide drug screenings. When employers need to ensure safety and security, Workplace Screening Intelligence is the one company you can trust and is available to answer the complicated questions you might have with employment screening.

Workplace Screening Intelligence offers DOT and non-DOT testing, along with pre-employment, post-accident, tests for parents, schools, educators, counselors, athletes, court-ordered and personal testing. Their drug testing services use the latest technology available to identify illicit substances in employees. They can also arrange for onsite testing. Medical review officers can validate the test results and they also provide support for company policy development on drug testing.

You can call 800-338-5515 or email info@workplacescreening.com to schedule any service or request more information. To book an appointment go to www.workplacescreening.com.

