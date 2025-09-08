Mable Butler, groundbreaking commissioner, dies at age 98 

Mable Butler, a groundbreaking Central Florida community advocate and politician, has died at age 98.

Butler was the first African American woman to serve on the Orlando City Council from 1984 to 1990) and the first African American member of the Orange County Commission, representing District 6 from 1990 to 1998.

“It is with great sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Commissioner Mable Butler who I’ve known since childhood,” Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings said in a Sept. 7 statement. “She was my neighbor, political mentor and supporter. I owe her a debt of gratitude for helping pave the way for me to break barriers as a politician. She leaves a living legacy of commitment to service for many.”

Born in Gainesville and raised in Jacksonville, Butler pursued a degree in social service at New York City College after high school. She moved to Orlando in 1957, where she served on Mayor Carl Langford’s biracial committee.

As Housing Committee chair, Butler’s investigation into discriminatory rental practices was instrumental in the establishment of the Orlando Human Relations Department, according to information on the Orange County Regional History Center website.

Butler was a director at a multipurpose center operating under the Orange County Community Action Agency. She played a key role in launching the Meals on Wheels program, helping to set it up across a large portion of west Orange County.

Butler was not only an elected official, but she also worked on other elected officials’ campaigns such as those of Orlando Mayor Bill Frederick and two-time Florida Gov. Bob Graham.

“Commissioner Butler’s life’s work left an indelible mark on Central Florida,” Elizabeth R. Grace, president and CEO of the Central Florida Urban League (CFUL) said in a statement. “As the first African American woman elected to the Orlando City Council and later to the Orange County Commission, she broke barriers and paved the way for generations of leaders who continue to follow in her footsteps.”

She said Butler’s character is an inspiration and a model for communities across Central Florida.

“Commissioner Butler reminded me to lead with courage, to serve with humility, and to never lose sight of the people we are here to uplift,” Grace said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and the many people in our community who knew and loved her.”

In 2021, the Historical Society of Central Florida honored Butler with the John Young History Maker Award for her public service career in Orlando and Orange County. This annual award honors a Central Floridian for a lifelong service that has made a historical impact on the community.

Butler’s contributions are memorialized in her namesake street, Mable Butler Avenue, and the Mable Butler Family Center in Orlando.

“The legacy left by Commissioner Butler is a testament that progress comes not only through policy, but through compassion, courage, and a willingness to stand up for what is right,” Paula Hoisington, chairwoman of the CFUL, said in the statement. “Our organization is proud to stand on the foundation she built, and we commit to carrying her spirit forward as we work to empower every member of our community.”