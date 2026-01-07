Lowcountry comfort in chicken perloo and Savannah red rice

Mrs. Meggett has a recipe for Chicken Perloo. She says, “Many of the one-pot rice dishes in the Lowcountry and the South can trace their origins back to west Africa. There’s jollof rice in West Africa, jambalaya in Louisiana, and here in the Lowcountry? We’ve got red rice and chicken perloo. Chicken perloo has a lot of the same European and African cooking styles you find in dishes like Spanish paella and Ghanaian jollof rice. However, tender chicken, broth, and perfectly fluffed rice make this a true Lowcountry dish.”

Bob Warden has written a book titled “Great Food Fast,” and there is a recipe for Steak Chili (that’s fit for a meal)! Bob says, “This steak chili made with fresh pinto beans makes a warm and satisfying meal, especially when served over rice or pasta. I like to use sirloin steak but cheaper cuts of beef, especially cubed stewing beef, work great, too.”

June Shannon shares her Savannah Red Rice in Feeding the Flock from New Vision Community Church located in Plymouth. We appreciate all the lovely recipes contained in their keepsake book of recipes that have been provided by church members, family and friends.

Fresh Garden Relish from the Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook is superb over turnip greens and black-eyed peas. I can see it on my table this time of year because it is made from wonderfully fresh vegetables.

From Savannah Style, there is Orange Cheesecake with Orange Cheese Filling. It looks scrumptious. It is not a traditional cheesecake, but cake with cream cheese filling.

EMILY MEGGETT’S CHICKEN PERLOO

Recipe from Gullah Geechee Home Cooking by Emily Meggett

6 tablespoons bacon grease or vegetable oil

1/2 pound salt pork, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 cup roughly chopped onion

5 cups chicken broth

1 teaspoon Nature’s Seasons (Morton’s Nature’s Seasons Seasoning Blend)

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 pound cooked chicken thighs, skin removed and roughly chopped

2-1/2 cups long-grain white rice, unrinsed

1) In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, heat 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease or oil over high heat. Once the grease or oil is shimmering, add the salt pork and cook on high heat for 1 minute. Pour the remaining bacon grease or oil into the pot. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook the salt pork for about 5 minutes, until browned. 2) Once browned, remove the salt pork from the pot and set aside. Leave enough oil to coat the bottom of the pot. Add the onion and fry for 1 minute. Return the cooked salt pork to the pot and cook the onion and salt pork together over low heat for about 5 minutes, until onion just darkens. 3) Add the broth, Nature’s Seasons, and poultry seasoning and bring to a boil. 4) Once boiling, add the chicken. Cook for about 2 minutes, then add the rice. Adjust the heat to medium-low and cook until most of the liquid has been absorbed, 10 to 15 minutes. 5) If using a steamer, transfer the rice mixture to the top of the steamer, cover and steam over medium heat for about 20 minutes, until done. If you’re using the regular pot, continue to cook the rice mixture on medium-low heat for 20 to 25 minutes, until the rice has absorbed all of the broth. Once done, stir the rice with a fork, and serve immediately.

STEAK CHILI

From Great Food Fast, by Bob Warden

1-1/4 cups pinto beans (not canned)

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1-1/2 pounds sirloin steaks, cubed

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 green bell pepper chopped

3 large tomatoes, chopped

1 (28-ounce) can tomato sauce

5 cups beef stock or broth

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Soak pinto beans for 30 minutes as you prep the remaining ingredients. Drain and rinse the soaked beans. 2) with the cooker’s lid off, heat oil on HIGH or “brown,” until melted and sizzling. 3) Place the steak and onion in the cooker, and cook until steak is lightly browned, about 5 minutes. 4) Stir in chili powder and cook 1 additional minute. 5) Add remaining ingredients, securely lock the pressure cooker’s lid, and set for 24 minutes on HIGH. 6) Let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes before performing a quick release for any remaining pressure. 7) Add any additional salt and pepper to taste before serving.

Note: Make it Yours! Serve this chili smothered with your favorite toppings. Try Cheddar or pepper-jack cheese, sour cream, sliced jalapenos, diced red onion, or even a dollop of guacamole!

JUNE SHANNON’S SAVANNAH RED RICE

Recipe from Feeding The Flock, New Vision Community Church

1/4 pound bacon

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cups raw rice

2 cups tomatoes, diced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

Fry bacon crisp; remove from pan. Saute onions in bacon fat. Add washed rice, tomatoes, seasonings and crumbled bacon. Cook 10 minutes over low heat. Pour into one quart casserole dish and cover tightly. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour, stirring with fork twice. Serves 8 to 10.

FRESH GARDEN RELISH ON TURNIP GREENS

Recipe from The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook

3 tomatoes, diced

1 cup chopped celery

1 medium cucumber, peeled, sliced, and finely chopped

3 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1 medium-sized green pepper, chopped

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons French dressing

2 tablespoons vinegar

Mix and chill.

Note: Birmingham serves superb food, many old as well as new recipes. Our favorite there (and we never saw it served elsewhere) is just plain turnip greens topped off by a fresh garden relish. These quantities are for six portions.

ORANGE CHEESECAKE

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 cup flour, sifted

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon orange rind, grated

1/2 cup butter

1 egg yolk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Orange sections for garnish

Mint sprigs for garnish

Combine flour, sugar and rind. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add egg yolk and vanilla and blend well. Pat 1/3 of the dough onto the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Bake in a hot oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 5 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and cool. Pat remaining dough evenly around sides of pan to 1/2 inch from top.

Pour orange cheese filling (see below) into pan. Place aluminum foil under pan on oven rack and bake in hot oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 8 to 10 minutes until the crust browns slightly. Reduce heat to 225 degrees Fahrenheit and bake 1 hour and 20 minutes longer. Remove and cool slowly, then refrigerate. Serve garnished with orange segments and mint sprigs.

ORANGE CHEESE FILLING

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

5 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature

1-3/4 cups sugar

3 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon orange rind, grated

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

5 eggs

2 egg yolks

1/4 cup frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed and undiluted

Combine cheese, sugar, flour, orange rind, salt and vanilla in a large bowl. Beat at low speed until smooth. Add eggs and egg yolks, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in orange juice. Pour mixture into prepared pan. Serves 12 to 18.