Florida’s housing market continued its positive momentum despite the coronavirus pandemic, with more closed sales, more new pending sales, higher median prices and more new listings when compared to a year ago.

Normally, the busiest real estate season is spring, followed by summer. But nothing about 2020 has been normal, including home-buying patterns. With shut-down orders in the spring, summer became the new home-buying season, and homebuyers were still incredibly active in August. Now, believe it or not, fall home-buying season is in full swing.

“Even in this challenging time, people still have a need to buy or sell their homes. Now, more than ever before, enlisting the services of a licensed realtor is of the utmost importance. The expertise and resources of Denny Shiver Realty, LLC can best assess the buying or selling power, market conditions, property evaluation, financing, and more,” stated Shiver.

Licensed since 2001, Shiver’s sole mission has been to establish long lasting relationships with his clients, built on the foundations of reliability and experience. His adage, managing your property so you can manage your life, is a standard to which he sternly holds. “From beginning to closing, I can make the process of your home buying or selling your home or property hassle-free”, stated Shiver.

With many years of real estate experience, Denny Shiver knows how important communication is for all buyers or sellers. He makes sure phone calls, emails and text messages are returned in a timely manner. He is happy to answer questions and happy to stay on the phone with uneasy clients. He is a frontrunner regarding open communication throughout the whole transaction.

Denny was awarded Orange County District 2 Citizen of the Year in 2012. That commitment to people and community is what drives him to provide the highest level of one-on-one service. He knows the neighborhoods very well and explains everything he’s doing in a clear, precise and simple manner. He explains the process, potential roadblocks and even the possibility of a few scenarios that could occur. He informs his clients about negotiating and keeps regular communication open and will adjust their strategy if he feels it is needed. He is there to guide you, but ultimately the decisions are always in your hands.

Denny Shiver Realty, LLC has always looked out for the client’s interests during their real estate journey, and now protecting your health, as well. They’ve adopted a set of best practices, from listing to viewing to closing, that ensures all parties stay safe and comfortable within the process. They’re encouraged to adhere to these best practices to help their customers engage in homebuying and selling with more confidence.

Buyers can be confident that Denny Shiver Realty, LLC will guide you in your home search, assess your buying power, help you negotiate, provide due diligence during property evaluations, lay out financing options, and guide you through the closing process. They have resources to assist you in your home search. They lead in accessing a variety of information resources, such as local community information on utilities, zoning, schools, etc.

You, as a seller, can be confident that you will always be provided with: up-to-date information on marketplace conditions and assessment of competing properties, marketing your property effectively to other realtors and the public, expert advice on advertising your property, evaluation of every buyer’s proposal, and the determination to close the sale.

Denny Shiver is the professional to help you negotiate. There are myriad negotiating factors, including, but not limited to, price, financing, terms, date of possession and perhaps the inclusion or exclusion of repairs and furnishings or equipment. They can advise you as to which investigations and inspections are recommended or required.

Denny Shiver Realty, LLC has been delivering exceptional results for property owners, investors and residents alike, and has emerged as a market leader. Their commitment to staying in front of the rapidly changing market conditions and broad range of expertise has earned superior results for their clients.

Simply put, now is not the time to go it alone. Let Denny Shiver, a trained licensed realtor and broker, make sure your real estate journey is a smooth one — and one that gets you home safely.

A key difference between a house and a home is how you feel when you use your key for the first time and that smile reaches your heart – and you begin your new journey of making a lifetime of memories.

