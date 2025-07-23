APD asks public to help locate burglary suspect

Staff Reports

The Apopka Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect, according to a July 21 media release.

On May 19, the subject burglarized a vehicle, accessed the garage door opener, and entered into an occupied residence in the Ponkan Road/Keyworth Street area of Apopka. The subject fled on foot once the homeowner confronted him.

In surveillance photos released by APD, the subject appears to be a slender, bald Caucasian male, who is heavily tattooed on his chest and arms.

If you have any information that would assist with case no. 202541001083, please contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or apcid@apopka.net. Those wishing to submit an anonymous report may do so through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

