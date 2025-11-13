Local grocer purchases Wekiva Corners for $9M

Staff Reports

FBD Realty’s Felix Dominguez has purchased the Wekiva Corners shopping plaza for $9 million — and he plans to bring a Bravo Supermarkets store as the anchor tenant, according to Orlando Business Journal.

Wekiva Corners sits behind Sonny’s BBQ on East Semoran Boulevard. Dominguez, owner of multiple Fancy Fruit and Produce stores, purchased the 55,672-square-foot plaza off-market Oct. 31 from Platinum Eagles 2011, a limited liability company affiliated with Bhupinder Sodhi and Saranji Sodhi of Windermere.

The sellers did not respond to The Apopka Chief’s request for comment.

The new Bravo location will replace Faith & Power Worship Center at 2230 East Semoran Blvd., after the property receives a roof replacement, updated signage and upgraded landscaping. The store will be operated by a separate leaseholder, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

Anthony Bernabe, Jordan Characo and Davis Gillie of Equity Commercial Real Estate Solutions represented Platinum Eagles in the sale. Bernabe called the property a “natural fit” for Dominguez.

“That corner is mostly owned by institutions, so he’s technically the only other private local owner that will own a piece of that intersection in Apopka,” Bernabe told the Orlando Business Journal.

The Orlando Business Journal also reported that Benjamin Rodriguez of LPT Realty represented Dominguez in the sale, and Seacoast Bank’s Will Stamper handled the financing.

Wekiva Corners features 12 units, 82% of which were occupied on the sale date. Retailers include Mochinut donut shop and Apopka Pack and Ship.

“The Apopka retail submarket continues to show strong fundamentals, with a vacancy rate of just 2.1% as of Q4 2025, down 60 basis points year-over-year,” Bernabe said in a LinkedIn post. “Notably, there is no retail construction currently underway in Apopka, compared to an average of 16,000 SF under construction annually over the past decade.”

A recent study found Apopka has a $235 million opportunity gap – meaning dollars residents are spending for products and services outside the city.