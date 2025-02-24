Loaves & Fishes to kick off March Madness

Event is nonprofit’s only annual fundraiser

All throughout March, people can donate money to Loaves & Fishes during March Madness, the organization’s only annual fundraiser.

Every dollar donated throughout the entire month of March will be matched up to $50,000. Loaves and Fishes buys in bulk and at deep discounts, stretching donated dollars even further.

Loaves & Fishes is a nonprofit, non-denominational, Christian organization serving a nine-zip code area since 1984. Currently, the nonprofit is helping over 300 qualified clients with a weekly food bag and monthly household items, including toiletries and baby essentials.

Loaves & Fishes homeless clients receive bagged lunches each day, plus monthly toiletries. Over 24,000 items distributed each month.

Loaves & Fishes receives no government funding, so the nonprofit operates on support from local churches, schools, businesses, organizations and individuals.

