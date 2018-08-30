Lakes, rivers still on the rise as we continue to receive rain

Hello Folks,

I hope you had a good weekend and you got a chance to do some fishin’.

The fishin’ is still doin’ good in most of the bigger chains and the local lakes. With all the rain we have been gettin’, the lakes are comin’ up and that’s a good thing.

Folks are still catchin’ some bluegills and shellcrackers in Lake Monroe, Lake Woodruff, and the Harris Chain.

The bluegills are bitin’ in the Kissimmee Chain as well. Most folks are driftin’ with crickets and red worms. Keep movin’ around until you locate a bed of ’em and then go to fishin’. You can try usin’ Beetle Spins or Rooster Tails to locate the beds, too.

The bass fishin’ has been good in most of the lakes in our area. The Harris Chain has been good for some bass. My buddy Rich Niles fished the chain this week and caught some nice bass up to 3.5 lbs. each on speed worms. If you do go fishin’ on the Harris Chain, watch out for spray boats. The FWC is goin’ to be sprayin’ for hydrilla in Big Lake Harris and Little Lake Harris.

The bass fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain is still doin’ good in most of the lakes in the chain. You need to get on the water early and fish with plastic toads and frogs around the shoreline cover, and lily pad fields. Once the sun gets up, move to deeper water and fish the off-shore hydrilla and eel-grass beds. Also look for some runnin’ water through out the lake, especially in the mouth of the canals of each of the lakes. Lipless crank-baits, shallow runnin’ crank-baits, and Carolina-rigged plastic worms work the best in those areas.

The Butler Chain is doin’ well for bass fishin’. Most folks are gettin’ on the water early and catchin’ some bass feedin’ on bait-fish along the shoreline cover. Also look for schoolers throughout the day. Plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits work the best.

Rick and I fished the Butler Chain last week, and we do pretty good. We caught and released 21 bass up to 3 lbs. each. We caught our bass on a variety of lures. We caught most of the bass on slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits, and plastic worms. I also caught a few bass on swim-baits fished around the shoreline cover and pads. We also saw a lot of bass schoolin’ in the lake as well. I also talked to an angler at the boat ramp and he has been catchin’ some nice bass up to 7 lbs. each on jig-in spoons.

The bass fishin’ in the Conway Chain has been good as well. You need to use the same techniques of slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits, and lipless crank-baits. Keep an eye out for the divin’ birds. If you see them divin’, you will usually find some bass bustin’ on bait-fish and that’s a good spot to catch some bass, too.

Well, I hope you have a great week and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!