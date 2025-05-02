Lake Buena Vista spikes Wekiva boys volleyball season

By Marshall Tempest

Reporter

The Wekiva boys volleyball team’s season ended with a loss to Lake Buena Vista in the 2A District 6 Tournament this week. The Mustangs defeated Liberty (Kissimmee) in three straight sets in the first round and fell in three straight sets to the Lake Buena Vista Vipers in the second round. With the loss, the Mustangs fell to 5-11 and ranked 189th in the state.

Wekiva vs. Lake Beuna Vista

Coming into the game, Lake Buena Vista was 10-13 and ranked 81st in the state. The Mustangs and the Vipers had already met this season, and the Vipers had won the first matchup in three straight sets. Lake Buena Vista was on the same mission when facing Wekiva in the district tournament.

Even though the Mustangs lost in three straight sets, all three were very closely contested. Wekiva lost set one 25-19, two 25-22 and three 25-21. The Mustangs came close to taking at least one set, which could have swung the momentum in their favor.

The loss ended the 2025 season for the Wekiva Mustangs, as their only way into the state tournament was a bid from being district champions. The Vipers advanced to the district title game with the win over Wekiva, where they were set to face Innovation on Thursday.

Wekiva vs. Liberty

Before they faced the Vipers, the Mustangs faced the Liberty Chargers. The Chargers came into the game with a 2-12 record, ranked 228th in the state, so Wekiva was a slight favorite.

The Mustangs dominated this game from the first whistle, defeating the Chargers in three straight sets. The Mustangs won set one 25-18, set two 25-14, and set three 30-28. In the third set, Liberty did its best to fight back and push the match into another set, but Wekiva held strong.

This was Wekiva’s fifth win of the season, and it kept their season alive in the district tournament. The victory propelled the Mustangs into the second round of the tournament, where they faced Lake Buena Vista.

Season round-up

Last season, Wekiva finished with a 9-12 record and fell to West Orange in the second round of the district tournament. The team fell 3-2 and almost made the district title game.

The Wekiva Mustangs finished the 2025 season with just five wins, including victories over Ocoee (3-2), Liberty twice (3-1, 3-0), West Port (3-2) and Edgewater (3-0). The team won just 16 of the 51 sets they played this season. Three wins were at home, with the other two being an away win and a neutral site win. The Mustangs lost four home games, five away games and two neutral site games.

This year’s team was quite young, with just two seniors on the squad and four freshmen out of 11 varsity players. Next year, the team should be in better shape, with two juniors becoming seniors and three sophomores becoming juniors.

Wekiva has not entered any individual player statistics this season.