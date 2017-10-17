Lake Apopka Natural Gas can help you Diversify Your Energy Portfolio

Hurricane Irma left many Floridians without power and the necessities of life, such as hot water, the ability to cook a meal, and lights to see.

Some were affected for a few hours and others for several days. Irma＊s effect on portions of the state made many people think about how to improve this situation, while the electricity was out.

Are all your appliances running on the one same energy’electricity?

Most homes in the Sunshine State are built using only electricity to power water heaters, ranges, refrigerators, and lights. What most people don＊t know is that electricity is created from the use of other fuels such as natural gas, coal, or nuclear.

So, what happens to your ability to run your home or business when the power shuts off due to outages and storms? What do you do?

The direct use of natural gas in your home or business provides more versatility. It costs less than electricity.

It is abundant, environmentally friendly, energy efficient, and it still works when the power goes out. The direct use of natural gas delivers 92% of the energy directly to your appliances versus only 27% with electric.

A water heater fueled by natural gas can heat your water twice as fast as electric, which means you use less energy. The recovery time for hot water is two times faster than an electric water heater and, with natural gas, when the power is out you still have hot water.

A tankless water heater provides continuous on-demand hot water, and you never have to wait for water to recover like with a tank storage water heater.

The direct use of natural gas for cooking lets you cook like a professional chef with moist, even cooking temperatures for all your favorite meals and quick on/off control of the flame. And, when the power is out, you can still cook instead of spending extras dollars eating out.

The direct use of natural gas can power your home during electric outages or hurricanes with a whole-house generator. With a natural gas generator, there is no feeding the generator when the fuel is low. Natural gas provides a continuous flow of fuel, and your generator will automatically shut off when the power is restored. Clean, easy to operate, and there＊s never any cleanup.

So, don＊t put all your eggs into one energy basket. ※Diversify Your Energy Portfolio§ by calling Lake Apopka Natural Gas today at 407-656-2734, ext. 307. It will be the best investment you can make!

Advertisement