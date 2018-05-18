You do not have to drive far to find authentic and delicious tasting Chinese cuisine in Apopka.

King Buffet Chinese Restaurant’s convenient location and affordable prices make their restaurant a natural choice for dine-in or take-out meals in the Apopka community.

King Buffet Chinese Restaurant is a cornerstone in the Apopka community and has been recognized for its outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service, and friendly staff. Since 2005, they have been awarded in categories such as Best Asian Restaurant, Best Buffet, and Best Sushi for several years in a row. Having been in the area for over a decade, they’ve become a well-known and popular Chinese buffet in Central Florida.

As a way of saying “thank you” to their customers, King Buffet Chinese Restaurant is offering coupons found in The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers. You will find a $2 off coupon for the regular $9.99 dinner buffet (without snow crab legs) and the lunch buffet is only $5.99 per adult (with coupon). A ten percent discount for senior citizens is also available.

King Buffet Chinese Restaurant offers a bottomless supply of appetizers, soups, salads, entrees, fried rice, lo mein, mei fun, seafood, meat, pasta, sushi, fruit, ice cream, dessert and much more.

King Buffet Chinese Restaurant offers foods from all the brilliant Asian cuisines. Whether your preference for Asian foods leans toward Mandarin, Cantonese, Hunan, Szechuan or Japanese sushi, your palate will be satisfied.

King Buffet Chinese Restaurant has something for everyone! For seafood lovers, try their variety of shrimp, oysters, mussels, scallops, salmon, crabmeat, fish, clams, crawfish, and snow crab legs. If you are a meat lover, try their variety of chicken, steak, pork, and kabobs. If you are in the mood for sushi, their delicate sushi bar contains all of your favorites, professionally prepared with only the freshest ingredients.

Kids will also love King Buffet Chinese Restaurant. Some of the children’s favorites include sweet and sour chicken, countless flavors of wings, fries, pizza, fried dumplings, sausage rings, sugar donuts, and ice cream with a carousel of colorful and exciting toppings.

Vegetarians can also enjoy King Buffet Chinese Restaurant by trying their assorted succulent garden vegetables cooked to perfection. There are many vegetarian dishes available as well.

If you are in a hurry or would rather enjoy your meal at home, take-out orders are also available. The buffet food can be boxed and purchased by the pound or you can choose from their a la carte menu.

King Buffet Chinese Restaurant knows what it takes to be a successful restaurant. They use the finest, freshest ingredients and they use only 100% pure vegetable oil when preparing their spectacular food.

King Buffet Chinese Restaurant believes in the “customer first” principle. You will find that the food is always fresh and tasty, and their friendly staff will make sure your dining experience is the finest. For special occasions or organization parties, King Buffet Chinese Restaurant accepts reservations. Credit cards are accepted.

And if you have a Chinese food lover on your gift list, consider a gift certificate from King Buffet Chinese Restaurant. The restaurant is conveniently located in the Wekiva Riverwalk Plaza at 2157 E. Semoran Boulevard in Apopka. Their phone number is 407-814-9116.

Advertisement