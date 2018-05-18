Kidzdance summer 2018 camp enrollment is open!

Dance every day, along with weekly themed activity pods, team game pods, field trips, and arts and crafts!

KidzDance offers Summer Camp activities for ages 6 – 9 and 10 – 13, and programs for the LITTLE ONES, ages 3 – 5 years old. Each week has an educational element hidden in the fun!

ART AROUND THE WORLD! June 4-8 Still life sketching, Acrylic, Oil and Water Painting. This is a week for the budding artist! (World History)

SPACE STATION! June 11-15 What if you took possession of a planet to call your own? What if you were in charge of the means of transportation, activities on the planet, shopping, etc. What if the only means of transport were unicorns? This will be a creative activity plus learning about the surrounding solar system. Campers will make telescopes, constellation jar lamps, fizzing Jupiter and much more! (Science)

FASHION DESIGN! June 18-22 Fashion Design Week returns! Choosing from yards of fabric and design extras, campers create their own fashions to be showcased at the fashion show at the end of the week. (Math)

SPIRIT WEEK! June 25-29 Lots of team play! Each day a new theme! Easy to create at home with items already in the closet! Silly sock day, Disney Day, Twin Day, etc. And dance to go along with each day!

SPROUT HOUSE! July 9-13 How things grow! There’s some science “planted” in this week, along with artisan pots to express their artistic side! Growing from seedlings, utilizing remaining seeds from fruits and veggies. Perhaps even a Fairy Garden will pop up! (Science)

SUDZ & BUBBLES & MORE! July 16-20 The fashion-ista will love this week! Body lotions, bath bombs, and scrubs! Learn top, middle, and base notes and how they come together to create a fragrance. Each group/team will create their own signature fragrance! Then they’ll include it in body scrubs, body lotions and a perfume! The project completes with a splashy logo and even an ad campaign to market their fragrance! (Math/Science)

THE WEDDING PROJECT! July 23-27 They’re having a wedding! Planning a wedding is so much fun! But there are only five days to do it AND there is a budget! So there’s lots of teamwork involved in bringing together a perfect day for the bride and groom! (Math)

July 2 – 6 KidzDance will be closed and on summer break.

KidzDance summer programs for the LITTLE ONES, ages 3 – 5 years old. Princess Camp days are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., beginning July 9. Their time will be filled with fairies, glitter, and just a sprinkle of magic! They might even meet a princess or two! They’ll enjoy dance workshop class each morning plus crafts, games, and organized group play!

Summer Workshop classes begin July 10. Pre-K Ballet, Tap, and Tumble classes are open for 3 – 5 year olds and meet Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m.

Summer Workshop classes for the 6 – 9 year olds will also meet Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m. They’ll learn basic tumbling skills and how to do them safely.

AUDITIONS! Ages 7 – 18 are welcome (6 year olds need a teacher recommendation). One full year of dance is required. Those auditioning should bring a letter explaining why they’d like to join KCT. A $20 audition fee is required. Fee can be waived if the participant attends prep classes! Call for dress requirements and further details.

