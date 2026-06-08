Kelly Park Interchange annexation advances 

A proposed commercial development along Kelly Park Road moved forward Wednesday after the Apopka City Commission unanimously approved the first reading of an annexation ordinance for a 1.16-acre parcel within the Kelly Park Interchange Form-Based Code area.

The property, located east of Effie Drive and north of Kelly Park Road, is owned by Effie Road Holdings LLC and is intended to be combined with two adjacent parcels already inside the city limits for future commercial development.

The commission voted 5-0 to approve the first reading of the ordinance and schedule the measure for a second reading.

Become A Member The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible. See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

City planner Jean Sanchez said the parcel lies within the Kelly Park Interchange Form-Based Code (KPI-FBC) district, which was adopted in 2017 to guide development in the area.

“The applicant intends to develop the property for commercial use, which is consistent with the development pattern envisioned in the city’s Kelly Park Interchange Form-Based Code,” Sanchez said.

According to staff, annexation would eliminate an existing county enclave and allow future development to be reviewed under city standards. Sanchez said thousands of residential units are already entitled or under development in the area, creating demand for additional commercial services.

“It’d be great to have some commercial services available to them,” she said.

Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez said she met with the applicant’s representative before the meeting to better understand the request and stressed that the property falls within the boundaries of the city’s previously adopted Kelly Park planning framework.

“When I actually saw my map of the form-based code, then I realized it’s an annexation, but it is inside the KPI,” Velazquez said. “It is what we have kind of designed to have in the KPI.”

Sanchez explained that the parcel is surrounded by properties that have already been annexed into the city and are designated for mixed-use development under the KPI plan.

Commissioner Nadia Anderson highlighted the importance of commercial development as the city continues to evaluate future revenue sources.

“Commercial is really, really going to kind of assist us with our budget,” Anderson said.

Representing the applicant, engineer Luke Classon said his client owns the two adjacent parcels and purchased the subject property late last year. He said the three parcels would likely be assembled into a larger commercial project.

“The intention has always been to do commercial,” Classon said.

While no final tenants have been secured, Classon said his client has received interest from national retailers and is discussing additional land acquisitions that could expand the project.

Several residents spoke during public comment. Albert McKimmie questioned how the proposal relates to ongoing Kelly Park Road right-of-way acquisitions and road-widening efforts, while Leroy Bell urged commissioners to require more project information earlier in the review process.

Mayor Nick Nesta acknowledged public concerns about annexation but said strategic commercial growth remains important as the city seeks to expand its tax base and provide additional services for residents.

“We also want retail that would come in,” Nesta said. “Residents are wanting places to go, places to eat, places to hang out.”

The annexation request will return to the commission for a second reading and final adoption at a future meeting.