JLL arranges sale of recently constructed distribution center

Staff Reports

JLL Capital Markets announced the sale of Building 5 at Mid-Florida Logistics Park, a 246,460-square-foot, Class A cross-dock distribution facility in Apopka.

JLL represented the seller, Dogwood Industrial Properties, in the sale. High Street Logistics Properties acquired the building.

Completed in 2021, the facility is fully leased to Kramer America, a manufacturer and distributor of custom automotive parts under the Smartliner brand.

Located at 3040 Shelby Industrial Drive, is offers convenient access to State Route 429, U.S. Highway 441, Florida’s Turnpike and Interstate 4. Its position within the Northwest Orlando submarket allows distribution to over 21 million consumers within a four-hour drive time, according to a JLL press release.

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by Senior Managing Director Luis Castillo, Managing Director Cody Brais, Associate Taylor Osborne and Analyst David Orta Jr.

“The Orlando industrial sector continues to outperform, driven by robust population growth, infrastructure improvements and increasing demand for distribution facilities,” Castillo said in a statement. “Building 5 at Mid Florida Logistics Park is well-positioned to capitalize on these positive market fundamentals.”

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

The Apopka Chief is an award-winning weekly newspaper serving the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on X.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.