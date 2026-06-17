Jennell Payne Simmons celebrates 105th birthday 

Surrounded by family, friends and well-wishers at Solaris Healthcare Apopka on June 12, Deaconess Jennell Payne Simmons celebrated a milestone few people reach: her 105th birthday.

Born June 12, 1921, in Opelika, Alabama, Simmons moved to Apopka as a teenager and built a life rooted in faith, family and service. She and her late husband, Willie “Will” Simmons, raised five children and saw their family grow to include grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Simmons’ service extended far beyond her family. For 18 1/2 years, she worked as a school crossing guard and devoted 39 years to serving as a foster grandparent in Orange County schools. Her commitment to young people earned her the Delores McGuffin Grandmother of the Year Award in 2000, and she was later recognized by the South Apopka Ministerial Alliance for her service.

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Simmons joined St. Paul AME Church in Apopka at age 21 and became known for her dedication as a choir member, stewardess and deaconess. Today, fellow church members affectionately refer to her as “Mother Simmons.”