Jalen Carter will donate money to Apopka Pop Warner in wake of football practice shooting

In the wake of the Pop Warner football practice shooting, Jalen Carter, defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, will donate money to the Apopka Pop Warner Board for mental health and counseling services for the players, their family and members of the community.

The ceremony will take place Thursday October 12, at 6:45 p.m. – past press time – at the Northwest Recreation Complex, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka.

Tonique Brown, Carter’s mother, will present the check on behalf of her son.

Carter grew up in Apopka and played Pop Warner at the same complex where the shooting took place.

Following an altercation, on October 2 an 11-year-old-boy took a gun from an unlocked box of his mother’s car and shot two 13-year-old members of the team at the Northwest Recreation Complex. The 11-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. The 13-year-old boys were taken to the hospital.

