J & K Automotive is a company you can trust to help keep you and your family safe while on the road

J & K Automotive, Inc. understands that, in challenging economic times, there are things that might take precedence over car repairs and services. But think long term if you’re planning on keeping your vehicle for any amount of time. It’s in the best interest of your vehicle (and your wallet) to not ignore the little things, which in time could turn into big things.

When you must depend on your car, you know how important a dependable, smooth-running vehicle can be. You need a trusted, reliable, quick-service mechanic close to home, not only for regular maintenance but also for those little (and sometimes big) glitches that can slow you down.

J & K Automotive, Inc. prides themselves on their ability to handle whatever reveals itself under the hood. No challenge is too large or too small for the expert team at J & K Automotive, Inc.

J & K Automotive, Inc. is a total car care company, offering services that range from a basic oil change to engine repair. They provide all preventive maintenance services that your vehicles may require, such as engine performance, brakes, front end, and general repair work.

A family-run business with over 38 years’ experience, J & K Automotive, Inc. strives to gain the trust of the community by providing honest, dependable labor. They back up their work because they take pride in their service.

J & K Automotive, Inc. utilizes only top-quality replacement parts and highly skilled technicians. They offer a no-obligation free estimate and utilize up-to-date diagnostic equipment to diagnose and repair your car, truck, or SUV. This helps ensure that your automobile is repaired to factory specifications. And, of course, all their work is 100% guaranteed.

J & K Automotive, Inc. began their business in Apopka in 1987 with a passion for excellence in automotive re- pair and quality customer service. It’s always been their goal, and will continue to be, the repair shop that offers fair, honest, and dependable service.

It’s good to know you can have peace of mind knowing your car is in good hands at J & K Automotive, Inc. Located at 1012 E. Semoran Boulevard in Apopka, J & K Automotive, Inc. is easy to find, just a block east from Sheeler Road. For top-quality service at affordable prices, call J & K Automotive, Inc. at 407-880-3530 and get your vehicles serviced.

For more information, you can also visit their website at www. JandK.mechanicnet.com and become a fan on Facebook: J & K Automotive.

Advertisement