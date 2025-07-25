ICAST held annual convention on Orlando last week 

Hello Folks,

We are in the dog days of summer, but the fishin’ isn’t too bad for most folks.

Folks’re gettin’ on the water real early and catchin’ some nice bass.

The Headwaters and the Stick Marsh are still producin’ 20 to 30 bass per trip. Good size bass are bein’ caught on shiners and artificials. And chatter-baits, swim-baits, and spinner-baits have also been producin’ some nice bass.

Last week, ICAST held its annual convention in Orlando. This is where major fishin’ brands introduce their latest products to dealers and buyers in the fishin’ industry. The show isn’t open to the public, but there was plenty of coverage of the event. You can see a lot of podcasts on the internet if you’re interested in seein’ the new products.

Kyle at Bitter’s B&T reports that he fished West Lake Toho over the weekend, and that the lake looked really good. He reports that the bass fishin’ was pretty good, as well. He also reported that the FWC has been sprayin’ a lot of the lake, but the fishin’ is still doin’ good.

This past Wednesday on the Wednesday Night Shootout at John’s Lake, they had 17 boats fishin’ this past week. The winnin’ team of Neil Davis and Jack Sanders weighed in three bass that hit the scales at 10 pounds. They also had the big bass that weighed in at 4.85 pounds.

The Harris Chain will be busy again this weekend because there are gonna be a couple of tournaments goin’ on. So, you be careful if you decide to fish there this weekend.

The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain has been a little tough for a few weeks now. The water temperatures are pretty high right now, so the fishin’ has slowed down in most of the lakes.

There are lots of fish hangin’ out in the Kissimmee grass right now, but you’ll have to cover miles of grass-line to find the right one. You’ll catch a lot of the smaller bass in the grass.

The docks on the chain are producin’ some nice bass, too. The water is cooler, and the dock provides plenty of shade for the bass. Folks’re flippin’ the docks with creature baits and catchin’ ‘em that way, too.

If you like to fish off-shore on the chain fish, the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds as well as the shell-beds are the best spots to fish. You need to fish it real slow durin’ this time of the year.

We have a new moon comin’ up this week, so that’ll help the fishin’. And we should be gettin’ some rain this week, as well, and that will also help cool the water down some. You need to be gettin’ on the water either real early or real late in the day after the rains.

Folks’re catchin some bass in the Maitland Chain and the Butler Chain, as well. The best time to fish the Maitland Chain has been at night. You need to fish the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds throughout the chain. If you try your luck on the Butler Chain, you need to get on the water as early as possible.

The bass will be feedin’ early on the bait-fish along the shoreline grass. Once that ol’ sun gets up, you may need to move out to the deeper water and fish the pepper grass patches and hydrilla.

The best baits have been plastic worms and slow sinkin’ Senko type baits.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you have a great week, and, hopefully you get to go fishin’.

Tip of the week: New Moon.

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK.