Hunt Club Medical Care is dedicated to one very important thing, keeping you healthy

Primary care plays an integral part in your overall health. Wellness visits, disease prevention, illness diagnosis and chronic disease management all begin with a dedicated primary care team. At Hunt Club Medical Care, they make it their goal to provide the best care for every patient every day. They’re passionate about what they do. You’ll be treated by people who offer care with confidence and kindness.

Often voted #1 Best in Apopka, their goal is to deliver the highest quality primary care and urgent care to their community. They strive to be distinctive. It’s the combination of their passion for their patients and a depth of knowledge of the human body that often sets them apart.

Selecting a primary care physician is one of the most pivotal healthcare decisions you can make. Hunt Club Medical Care combines traditional primary care services with preventive care to ensure your overall wellness is being taken care of. Whether you’re in for a sick visit or routine care appointment, they’re here to keep you on the path to great health.

For over 45 years, Hunt Club Medical Care has been caring for people and improving the quality of life in the community they serve. Their aim is to deliver the highest quality health care available in the area, and they’ve cared for many of those for decades. Their doctors are board-certified physicians in Internal Medicine and Family Practice.

Hunt Club Medical Care offers family care, urgent care, same day appointments, well-woman exams, chronic disease management, preventative medicine, annual physicals, and on-site lab and x-rays.

The Hunt Club Medical Care facility is privately owned and operated by Dr. Michael Gordon. The goal of this medical facility is to provide comprehensive care to their patients. On staff are Michael Gordon M.D., Pinida Toochinda M.D., Kristen Consiglio PA-C, Whitney Dailey PA-C, Elisabeth Duer PA-C, and Roshani Levister PA-C.

The staff at Hunt Club Medical Care assures that every patient has access to the highest quality care, and they genuinely care for the comfort and well being of their patients by treating them with courtesy, dignity, and respect. They’re comprehensive in the response to the needs of their patients and consider themselves to be partners with their patients in their health care.

Hunt Club Medical Care is a family practice medical office and urgent care facility. Staff consists of long-term employees who are highly skilled at providing patients with personalized, concerned care.

Their award-winning electronic medical records (EMR) system allows the clinicians to quickly locate and maintain each patient’s most up-to-date health and examination records through a laptop computer station in every room. They also have in-house digital x-ray and EKG testing on-site. In addition to the medical care, the clinicians perform school sports physicals. They are pleased to have a team of female clinicians who perform well-woman exams, including pap testing. A number of local businesses have selected Hunt Club Medical Care to provide care for their employees, including pre-employment exams and treatment for work-related injuries.

For your convenience, they operate on a walk-in basis; no appointment is necessary. Or you can schedule appointments when needed. Hunt Club Medical Care is staffed with two or three clinicians on duty to minimize the waiting time for patients.

They’re open every day: Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are conveniently located at 3191 E. Semoran Boulevard, across from Colonial Shoppes of Bear Lake. Call Hunt Club Medical Care at 407-788-6500 for more information and to ensure of your medical needs.

