Hope CommUnity Center to host over 200 youth at three-day civic engagement training

This Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 15, Hope CommUnity Center will host over 200 youth from Central Florida and around the entire state for their first Youth Movement Building and Civic Engagement training.

The event opens with a social networking event on the evening of Friday, October 13, followed by two days of intensive organizing and movement building training at Hope’s South Apopka campus at 800 Hawthorne Ave., Apopka.

The collaborative training event will introduce its young participants to a leadership practice from an organizer’s perspective. This includes, in part, accepting responsibility for enabling others to achieve purpose and building the capacity to create change.

Participants will learn how to articulate stories, build intentional relationships, structure teams with shared purpose, strategize clear goals and effective action, and more.

“We cannot abandon this work anymore than the individuals we organize and serve can abandon their own identities,” Hope CommUnity Center Executive Director Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet said. “It is imperative that we grow our organizing structure to meet this moment and stand firmly in solidarity with those living in the margins. We are taking young people and all of Florida on a road towards HOPE.”

This three-day event is possible through a collaborative partnership with the Florida Student Power Network and the Social Equity and Education Alliance and is fully funded by the Jonathan D. and Mark C. Lewis Foundation.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Twitter.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.