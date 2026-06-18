Hope CommUnity Center to host Orange County candidate forum

Hope CommUnity Center — South Campus will host a forum 6-8 p.m. Thursday, giving the Apopka community a chance to hear from candidates running for Orange County Mayor and Orange County Commission District 2.

Participants from the Hope CommUnity Center’s youth program will lead and moderate the forum, focusing on topics including “housing affordability, youth opportunity, small business support, public safety, immigrant protections, and essential public services,” according to a center press release.

Candidates scheduled to speak at the forum include three mayoral candidates: Mayra Uribe, Stephanie Murphy and Tiffany Moore Russell; and four candidates for Orange County Commission District 2: Marsha Summersill, George Oliver III, Kamia Brown and Wes Hodge.

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As of press time, commission candidate Mike Crabb and mayoral candidate Chris Messina are not set to participate.

Hope’s South Campus is located at 800 S. Hawthorne Ave. in Apopka. The center will offer free food at 6 p.m., followed by the forum at 6:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Those who wish to register may do so at bit.ly/2026ocforum.