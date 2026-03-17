Holler Ford car show draws 1,000 racing fans

More than 1,000 people were on hand Saturday for the first annual Holler Ford Racing Showcase featuring Fords spanning from the 1930s to the state-of-the-art Mustang GTD.

The event drew hundreds of cars and was highlighted by the appearance of the top Ford Performance models and race cars such as the Ford GT, Shelby Cobra, Mustang RTRs, two Mustang GTDs, and two Mustang GT race cars, one of which actively competes in the IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge series. Additional displays from Ford Racing and IMSA allowed attendees to see the breadth of products offered and how Ford’s racing DNA is applied to its road cars.

The most direct link between race car and road car can be seen in the new Mustang GTD, named after the class in which the car competes in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Series. The road going Mustang GTD boasts the American production car lap record at the famed Nürburgring in Germany with a 6:52.07 lap time around the 12.9-mile track. It uses parts and engineering derived from the Ford Mustang GT3 race car.

With Ford gearing up for the 12 Hours of Sebring this weekend, it gave fans of the brand a firsthand look at the cars that will take to the track, as well as meet some of drivers, team personnel, series officials and volunteer safety workers that make these races exceptional. Ford Performance is looking to claim a GTD class win this weekend at Sebring in both the Pro and Am classes.

As part of the event, Holler Ford gave away 12 Hours of Sebring tickets to Apopka Chief members.

Holler Ford also provided a free racing simulator, free T-shirts, dedicated spaces for Central Florida car clubs, and a showcase of the racing programs at UCF and local high schools, as well as supporting the volunteer safety workers who marshal racing events across the country.

“This event is not only a showcase of Ford’s racing and streetcar pedigree, but is a celebration of racing, modified, classic, and general car culture,” said Chad Rogers, general manager at Holler Ford. “The Holler Group has done these events for decades and being able to bring Ford into this is great for everyone involved, and we are excited to work closely with Ford and Ford Racing.”