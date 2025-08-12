City to host Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Kit Land Nelson Park

Staff Reports

The city of Apopka will host its fourth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 20, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

City of Orlando Commissioner Tony Ortiz will serve as the master of ceremonies for the celebration, which will take place 4-8 p.m. at Kit Land Nelson Park. The event is free and open to the public, and guests may park on-site at Edwards Field.

Throughout the event, attendees can enjoy live music and dance performances, according to an Aug. 8 statement from the city. These performances include songs from Puerto Rican singer Tatiana Liary and traditional Peruvian dances from Raymi Dance School. A variety of Hispanic food vendors, along with local businesses, will also be spread out throughout the park.

New to this year’s celebration is a middle school essay contest. Apopka middle school students may submit essays focused on Hispanic culture, history, a notable figure, or personal reflections. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are also invited to create artwork reflecting the theme “Celebrating Hispanic Heritage.”

All entries will be judged, and winners will be announced at the event by 5 p.m. Winners must be present to receive a prize. Submissions for both contests are due by Thursday, Sept. 18.

For more information about the event, contests, or to inquire about vendor or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.apopka.gov/hispanicheritagecelebration or email events@apopka.net.

