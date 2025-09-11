Hearty pasta, zesty carrots, savory pizza, with a pie to remember

Janet Ustler contributed her recipe for Cavatini to Treasures and Pleasures cookbook. We have it for you, and it looks wonderful. It will work as a one-dish meal with maybe a salad on the side.

Lemon Buttered Carrots looks to be a tasty dish. The recipe comes from the cookbook titled Paths of Sunshine put out by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. This book was gifted to us years ago with the notation, “Compliments, Joan Lasek.”

From Stew Pot Favorites of Zellwood, we have a Cheese Biscuits recipe from Mrs. Ruth McGowan. She says they will keep indefinitely in your freezer!

Weight lifter Bryan Jacob of Alpharetta, Georgia, opts for this sweet-and-savory pizza based on his favorite selection at Everybody’s Pizza, near Emory University in Atlanta. Sliced into thin wedges, it’s a crowd-pleasing appetizer. He submitted this tasty recipe to Southern Living’s 1996 Annual Recipes.

I have a new (to me) book, a gift from my sister Isabel, titled “The Best of America’s Test Kitchen.” I have chosen a decadent turtle pie, Caramel-Chocolate-Pecan Icebox Pie as this week’s treat. The chocolate sauce required to make the pie must be warm so that it is pourable. They use Fluff brand marshmallow crème, but any brand will work; don’t use sauce or topping; only marshmallow crème. Grease both the inside of your measuring cup and spatula with vegetable oil spray to prevent sticking. The hardest part of cooking may be overcoming the impulse to stir while making the caramel portion of the sauce!

JANET USTLER’S CAVATINI

Recipe from 1990 Presbyterian Women

First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures cookbook

1-1/2 pounds hamburger or ground chuck

2 medium onions, to taste

1 bell pepper, to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Garlic powder to taste

1 (3.5-ounce) jar sliced mushrooms, drained

3-1/2 ounces pepperoni

1 cup twisted macaroni

1 cup seashell macaroni

1 cup rigatoni noodles

2 cups Mozzarella cheese

1 cup Cheddar cheese

1 or 2 (14-ounce) jars pizza quick sauce

Brown meat, onion, peppers; season to taste with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Add mushrooms; then add pepperoni (heat). Cook macaroni and noodles according to package directions. Layer noodles; add small amount of pizza sauce over noodles. Cover with grated cheese and meat. Alternate until everything is gone. Bake at 350 degrees to melt cheese.

LEMON BUTTERED CARROTS

Recipe from Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

3 tablespoons butter

6 medium carrots, sliced

1 medium apple, peeled and sliced

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

Salt

In medium skillet combine butter or margarine and carrots. Cook, covered, about 10 minutes or until almost tender, stirring occasionally. Add apple and continue cooking about 5 minutes. Stir in parsley and lemon peel; salt lightly. Serve hot. Serves 4 to 5.

MRS. RUTH MCGOWAN’S

CHEESE BISCUITS

Recipe from Stew Pot

Favorites of Zellwood

1 pound cheese

1 pound oleo margarine

4 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

Cut oleo margarine into flour until crumbly or the size of a pea. Add salt and grated cheese. Divide dough and roll to 1/4-inch thick. Cut with small biscuit cutter. Bake on ungreased cookie sheet about 10 minutes at 425 degrees. These will keep in your freezer indefinitely.

SOUTHERN LIVING’S

HAM-AND-PINEAPPLE PIZZA

Recipe from SOUTHERN LIVING’Ss

1996 ANNUAL RECIPES

1 (12-inch) refrigerated baked pizza crust

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup pizza sauce

2 cups chopped smoked ham

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple tidbits, well-drained

1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded provolone cheese

Brush pizza crust with olive oil and spread pizza sauce evenly over crust. Top sauce evenly with ham and pineapple; sprinkle with cheeses. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes or until cheese melts and crust is lightly browned. Yield: 1 (12-inch) pizza.

NOTE: For pizza crust, we used Mama Mary’s, available in the refrigerator section of your local supermarket.

CARAMEL-CHOCOLATE-

PECAN ICEBOX PIE

Recipe from “The Best of

America’s Test Kitchen.”

CRUST:

25 chocolate wafer cookies (5-1/2 ounces), broken into coarse pieces

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

FILLING:

1 recipe Caramel-Chocolate-Pecan Sauce (see recipe below)

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup marshmallow crème

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

For the Crust:

1) Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 325 degrees. Process cookie pieces in food processor until finely ground, about 30 seconds. Add melted butter and pulse until combined, about 6 pulses. Sprinkle mixture into 9-inch pie plate. Using flat bottom of dry measuring cup, press crumbs firmly into even layer on bottom and sides of pie plate. Bake until crust is fragrant and set, about 15 minutes. Transfer to wire rack and let slightly.

For the Filling:

2) Pour 1 cup of sauce into bottom of cooled crust and refrigerate, uncovered, until set, about 30 minutes. 3) Using stand mixer fitted with paddle, beat cream cheese, marshmallow crème, heavy cream, peanut butter, and butter on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Spread filling evenly into crust. Cover pie and refrigerate until filling is chilled and set, at least 2 hours or up to 1 day. Drizzle remaining sauce attractively over top of pie and serve.

CARAMEL-CHOCOLATE-

PECAN SAUCE

Makes about 1-1/2 cups

1 cup (7 ounces) sugar

1/3 cup water

3 tablespoons light corn syrup

3/4 cup heavy cream

2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, chilled

1/2 cup pecans, toasted and chopped

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1) Bring sugar, water, and corn syrup to a boil in large saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook, without stirring, until mixture is straw-colored, 6 to 8 minutes. Reduce heat to low and continue to cook, swirling saucepan occasionally, until caramel is amber-colored, 2 to 5 minutes. Caramel will register between 360 and 370 degrees. 2) Off heat, carefully stir in cream; mixture will bubble and steam. Stir in chocolate and butter and let sit for 3 minutes. Whisk sauce until smooth and chocolate is fully melted. Stir in pecans, vanilla, and salt. Let cool slightly. (Sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks; gently warm in microwave, stirring every 10 seconds, until pourable, before using.)

Note: We prefer an instant-read thermometer for measuring the temperature of caramel. To ensure an accurate reading, swirl the caramel to even out hot spots, then tilt the pot so that the caramel pools 1 to 2 inches deep. Move the thermometer back and forth for about 5 seconds before taking a reading.