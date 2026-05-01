Habitat Seminole-Apopka recognizes volunteers advancing housing efforts 

Apopka-area housing efforts were in focus as Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka recognized volunteers, partners and community leaders during its annual Achievement Awards ceremony, highlighting its role in addressing housing needs across Central Florida.

The nonprofit honored more than 100 Central Florida volunteers during the April 24 event at the Eastmonte Park Civic Center in Altamonte Springs, celebrating contributions that support affordable homeownership opportunities for local families.

While the ceremony recognized regional efforts, Habitat’s work extends into Apopka, where the organization continues building homes and working with partners to expand affordable homeownership opportunities.

During the ceremony, Habitat CEO Penny Seater emphasized the importance of collaboration in meeting housing demand.

“Progress at this scale doesn’t happen alone,” Seater said. “It happens when local governments, financial institutions, developers, philanthropies, and nonprofits come together to propel our ‘people-first’ development.”

Courtesy of Habitat Seminole-Apopka

The event also highlighted personal stories, including that of a Habitat homeowner named Keetonia who turned to the organization after a sudden, steep rent increase. Through the program, she and her family achieved homeownership, gaining lasting stability, financial confidence and a sense of community, according to the release.

Award recipients included volunteers, corporate partners and faith-based groups supporting construction and fundraising efforts. Among those recognized were AdventHealth, named Good Samaritan Partner of the Year; Wharton-Smith, Inc., Corporate Partner of the Year; and Annunciation Catholic Church, Construction Volunteer Group of the Year.

The ceremony also highlighted Habitat’s “Blueprint for the Future,” a framework outlined by the organization to expand its reach and strengthen its ability to address Central Florida’s growing housing needs.

For Apopka, where growth and housing affordability remain ongoing concerns, Habitat’s work provides a pathway to homeownership for low- to moderate-income families.

According to the organization’s website, the nonprofit builds and develops affordable homes that are sold at no profit to families with low to moderate incomes and financed through modest mortgages.

The organization’s website says Habitat has built hundreds of homes in the Seminole-Apopka area. Homebuyers complete financial education and contribute “sweat equity” hours by helping build their own homes and homes for other families.