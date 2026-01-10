Gubernatorial candidate to speak at NORWF’s first meeting of 2026 

The Northwest Orange Republican Women Federated (NORWF) will host its first meeting of the year with GOP gubernatorial candidate James T. Fishback as guest speaker.

The luncheon will take place Jan. 15 at the Apopka City Center Hilton Garden Inn, 580 E. Main St., Apopka.

Fishback is the founder and CEO of Azoria, an investment firm that manages SPXM, an anti-DEI ETF investment fund.

Before Azoria, he founded Incubate Debate, a nonprofit that aims to challenge young Americans to debate. Incubate hosts no-cost, in-person tournaments for middle and high school students and equips teachers nationwide with a free toolkit to host in-class student debates directly connected to the curriculum.

Fishback’s work has drawn praise from Vivek Ramaswamy, who said that Fishback “is a major star in our pro-America movement.” Bari Weiss said that what Fishback has developed at Incubate Debate “gives me hope,” according to a NORWF press release.

To make reservations, contact Marty Harrison by emailing martyAOII@aol.com or calling 407-493-0471. Reservations are due Monday, Jan. 12. Doors open at 11 a.m., and the meeting starts at 11:30 a.m.

Visit NORWF at Facebook.com/NORWFC or visit NORWF.org.