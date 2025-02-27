Greeneyes Wildlife Preserve to have grand opening

Preserve named after native state plant

Staff Reports

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings and District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore will host a grand opening ceremony for the Greeneyes Wildlife Preserve at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. The event will take place at 951 W. Kelly Park Road, Apopka.

The Preserve features an interpretative trail titled “What’s Under Your Feet?” The trail focuses on the relationship between animals living on or under the forest floor. The property is named after the native Florida Greeneyes plant (Berlandiera subacaulis), known for blooms with bright yellow petals and green center disk.

The Greeneyes Wildlife Preserve is one of a series of land acquisitions made by the county’s Green PLACE Program. In 2021, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners allocated $100 million to support the goal of preserving an additional 23,000 acres of environmentally sensitive lands by 2030.

In addition to Mayor Demings and Commissioner Moore, the county’s Environmental Protection Division staff will provide remarks.