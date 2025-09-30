Great Scott Farms kicks off 23rd annual Fall Festival & Corn Maze 

Great Scott Farms welcomed back guests for the 23rd annual Fall Festival and Corn Maze Adventures over the weekend. The grand opening event took place Saturday, and the festivities will continue on weekends through Nov. 16.

This year’s theme is “Under the Sea,” as guests can experience the farm’s 7-acre corn maze as an ocean-inspired journey filled with sea creatures, a mermaid, and interactive learning.

“Our goal is to create a space where people can unplug, connect with one another, and enjoy good old-fashioned fun on the farm,” Great Scott Farms said in a press release.

Located just 30 minutes northwest of Orlando, Great Scott Farms offers a mix of education, outdoor fun, and entertainment for families, school groups, and visitors of all ages.

Only a hand full of people were at the Fall Festival and Corn Maze Adventures opening at 10 a.m. when the ticket booth opened. The crowd didn’t grow much until after noon and even then, it was sparse.

The turnout at the event was typical of an opening day for Great Scott Farms, a long-term festival employee told The Apopka Chief.

Highlights of this year’s Fall Festival include the following:

The ”Under the Sea” Corn Maze, a 7-acre corn maze with an educational game sheet to guide guests through twists and turns while learning about sea life.

A 1-acre family-friendly mini corn maze featuring a fortune-telling game and more

marine-themed facts.

Plenty of activities including farm tours, a giant playground, food, vendors, oversized

games, gem mining, a bubble barn, a jumping pillow, a farm market, a rope maze, and more.

Two themed night mazes that will include a live DJ, fire pit, mechanical bull, and festive

fun under the stars: Latin Night, 6–10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25; and Glow Night, 6–10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission for ages 3 and over is $16 online and $20 at the gate. Group discounts are available for groups of 20 or more with advance reservation (Tuesday–Sunday bookings).

The address for Great Scott Farms at Long & Scott Farms is 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora.