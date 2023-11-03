Graceworx Community Church to Highlight Music in November & December

Someone, somewhere, astutely noted: “Early to bed and early to rise is useless if you don’t advertise.”

“Useless” may be an overly strong word. But the fact is, too often information about great opportunities never reaches the people who are actually seeking just such opportunities.

Which is why Graceworx Community Church regularly advertises in The Apopka Chief and The Planter—because the congregation wants those in the community who might be seeking a church with which to become involved to know what Graceworx is all about.

Periodically, we go into detail about some of the good things happening at Graceworx. And in this narrative, we’re highlighting details of some of the music we have scheduled over the next few weeks. Note the following dates and descriptions. Graceworx conducts an hour-long worship service each Saturday at 11:30 AM.

November 11. We’ll be welcoming Sabbath Strings to our congregation for nearly half an hour of musical inspiration. As the group’s name suggests, the ensemble is built primarily around stringed instruments—violins, violas, cellos, and double bass.

But Sabbath Strings isn’t limited to strings. Piano, other instruments and vocalists round out the group’s exceptional repertoire. The group is directed by Sabdi Rosado and draws on talent from a variety of Central Florida congregations. Learn more at https://sabbathstrings.com/. Plan to join us for worship on November 11.

November 25. Samuel Johnson, a frequent participant in the music program at Graceworx, will lead out in the musical aspect of our Thanksgiving service. Sam is a lively pianist and an exuberant director of congregational singing. He also plays a variety of instruments—saxophone, clarinet and flute, among others.

But going beyond music that day, Sam will briefly tell about the months he spent in prison years ago in his native Cuba—because the Cuban government didn’t like the way he sought to live out his Christian faith. It’s a story well-suited to a service designed to give thanks for the blessings that many of us too often take for granted.

December 2. To launch our Christmas focus, our worship will be built around scriptures and carols. Scripture readings about the birth of Jesus will be interspersed with familiar carols sung by the congregation or performed by vocalists. If you enjoy singing Christmas favorites—or listening to others sing them—this is a great opportunity to reflect on the beauty of the Christmas story.

December 9. The Christmas theme will continue with a 40-minute mini-concert of Christmas music by much-appreciated local vocalist Charles Haugabrooks, followed by a brief sermon by Pastor Jim Coffin about why Jesus came to this earth and the significance of God becoming one with the human family.

A nondenominational congregation, Graceworx conducts its worship service at 11:30 AM every Saturday morning in the sanctuary of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 9913 Bear Lake Road, Apopka, FL 32703. For more information phone 321-228-4599; email Graceworxcc@gmail.com.

Advertisement