Graceworx Community Church Starting New Sermon Series on February 11

Pastor Jim Coffin will begin a new weekly sermon series on Saturday, February 11, at Graceworx Community Church. The series will run through June.

Titled Kings, Prophets and Other Wielders of Power, the series will highlight the life lessons we can learn from the successes and failures of the heroes and villains of the Old Testament.

Graceworx Community Church conducts an hour-long worship service each Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. in the sanctuary of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 9913 Bear Lake Road, Apopka, FL 32703. Graceworx also conducts an Adult Bible Study each week at 10:00 a.m. in the church’s boardroom. The public is invited to both.

Pastor Coffin notes that “Edgar A. Guest said in a poem that he’d ‘rather see a sermon than hear one any day.’ When it comes to biblical characters, we can’t ‘see’ them literally, but we can read their stories and let their lives preach a sermon.”

The initial sermons of the series, and the dates they’ll be presented, are:

February 11. Hannah: The Hand that Rocks the Cradle . . . In the early 1800s a proverb was popularized that said, “The hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world.” Hannah’s cradle rocking was integral to Samuel’s life of impact on ancient Israel.

February 18. Samuel: The Kid Who Heard the Voice of God. Modern preachers and ancient prophets have described a divine call that comes unexpectedly. Samuel heard God’s voice before any of those around him considered him old enough to receive such a call.

February 25. Saul: Being Voted Most Likely to Succeed Doesn’t Mean You Will. If ancient Israel was determined to have a king, Saul seemed the perfect candidate. He was more than just “tall, dark and handsome.” He was also humble, unassuming and endearing. But power corrupts, and . . .

March 4. David: The Guy Who Turned His Lemons into Lemonade. In Israel in King David’s day, the firstborn son had it made in the shade. But David was the eighth-born son in a family of eight boys! So how did he overcome his disadvantages and emerge as the ultimate achiever?

March 11. Bathsheba: Perpetrator? Accomplice? Or Victim? It’s undeniable that beautiful Bathsheba had an impact on King David. Understatement. But did she bear any moral culpability for what happened? Or was she just a powerless victim? Or maybe a mix of both?

March 18. Nathan: A Savvy Prophet If Ever There Was One. With all due respect, over time, ancient kings tended to become narcissistic. So if God told a prophet to reprimand a king, how could the prophet do so without losing his head—literally? Nathan figured it out.

March 25. Solomon: The Pendulum between Super Smart and Stunningly Stupid. Solomon impressed a lot of people with his smarts. Which makes his glaring lack of wisdom in some areas of life so much harder to understand. So, what’s the lesson for a run-of-the-mill mortal like me?

For more information: phone 321-228-4599; email graceworxcc@gmail.com.

