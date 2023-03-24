Graceworx Community Church Going All Out with Its Easter Programming

If Easter church services hold many wonderful memories for you, but right now you’re not connected with a congregation and not sure what you’d like to do this Easter, may we suggest that there’s no better time than right now to start making plans.

Moreover, there’s no better place to engage in an Easter celebration than at Graceworx Community Church. In fact, we’re having three weeks of Easter-themed services this year!

Graceworx—which is one of three congregations that hold services each week in the sanctuary of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 9913 Bear Lake Road, Apopka, FL 32703—conducts its worship at 11:30 a.m. each Saturday. Our Easter-themed services will be on April 1, April 8 and April 15.

On April 1, Graceworx’s worship will focus on the last supper, the arrest, the trial, the crucifixion and the burial of Jesus. The service will involve the reading of scriptures that tell this moving story, interspersed with hymns and solos that amplify and reinforce the biblical description of what Christ did because of his love for humanity. Local musician Rebecca Bias Smith will be our guest soloist for the day.

The service will include a celebration of communion. Because Graceworx practices an open communion, we invite our guests to join us in this highly meaningful spiritual ritual.

On April 8, well-known singer Charles Haugabrooks will provide a 30-minute mini concert that will highlight the sacrifice of Christ and the hope that his resurrection gives us.

Pastor Jim Coffin’s sermon will focus on the center-piece role the resurrection plays in Christian teaching—which is why Easter figures so prominently in Christian worship around the world.

On April 15, James and Zory Hall will share vocal talent and trumpet-playing skills to enhance our worship. Pastor Coffin’s sermon will focus on how the resurrection of Jesus—and the promised resurrection for us—can and should play an enriching role in our life every day.

Currently at Graceworx, a sermon series is in progress titled “Kings, Prophets and Other Wielders of Power.” The series is looking at life lessons we can learn from people whose stories are told in the Old Testament—stories of both saints and villains.

The series will continue weekly through June, with a few thematic detours for Easter, Mothers Day and Fathers Day. So far, the series has looked at the life of Hannah, Samuel, King Saul, King David and Bathsheba. Upcoming sermons will focus on others who through their positive—or negative—example have lessons to teach us.

Graceworx is a non-denominational congregation that conducts its hour-long worship services each Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 9913 Bear Lake Road, Apopka, FL 32703.

An Adult Bible Study meets for one hour each Saturday in the church’s boardroom at 10:00 a.m. The group has just completed a study of the biblical book of Judges and is set to begin a new study series on the biblical book of Acts.

For more information about the Adult Bible Study, the Easter services or about Graceworx in general, phone 321-228-4599 or email graceworxcc@gmail.com.

