Goodwill, WFTV host summer food drive through July 11

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida (GICF) has partnered with WFTV 9 Family Connection to host a summer food drive at all Goodwill stores in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties through July 11.

“At Goodwill, our mission has always been centered on helping people build better futures, and that starts with making sure our neighbors have access to basic necessities,” said Ed Durkee, president and CEO of GICF, in a Tuesday news release. “As more individuals and families seek assistance across the region, we’re proud to partner with WFTV, United Against Poverty Orlando and Annabel’s Closet in addressing a growing need across our region.”

Goodwill and WFTV 9 Family Connection have partnered on Central Florida summer food drives for more than a decade. The nonperishable items collected in the drive will benefit two area nonprofits: abuse-survivor aid organization Annabel’s Closet and United Against Poverty Orlando.

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“This effort reflects Goodwill’s commitment to ‘Building Lives that Work’ by ensuring our neighbors access the nourishment and resources they need to succeed,” Durkee said.