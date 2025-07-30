Goodwill welcomes shoppers to ‘round up’ for YMCA

Organization to match funds donated to YMCA

Throughout August, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is encouraging customers to participate in the “round up” initiative to raise funds for YMCA of Central Florida youth programs, according to a July 28 news release.

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, Goodwill shoppers can round up their purchase total to the nearest dollar, with Goodwill to match raised funds up to $10,000. Funds will go toward YMCA programs that give middle and high schoolers the resources, mentorship opportunities and nurturing they need.

Goodwill has stores in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard, Volusia and Lake counties. The Apopka location’s address is 1312 E. Semoran Blvd.

“For more than 65 years, our shoppers have helped us invest in community programs that enrich lives,” Dr. Bahíyyah Maroon, Goodwill’s vice president of mission impact, said in a statement. “Through this initiative, Goodwill is proud to collaborate with the Y to create a bright future for Central Florida children.”

Right now, the YMCA of Central Florida is expanding its various programs, such as college preparation services and swim classes, to communities that need them the most.

“As a community nonprofit, the YMCA of Central Florida relies on the support of our community advocates and donors,” said Kevin Bolding, President & CEO of the YMCA of Central Florida, said in the news release. “We are grateful to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida for the opportunity to be the recipients of their Round Up Initiative which will provide greater access and much-needed services that improve the lives of our neighbors in need.”

