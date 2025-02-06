Goodwill Industries of Central Florida extends store hours at additional locations including Apopka

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida will give shoppers extra time on Sundays at eight additional stores.



Starting Feb. 16, Goodwill will extend store hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays at the Port Orange, South OBT, Eustis, Lady Lake, Goldenrod, North Melbourne, Apopka and Leesburg locations.



Shoppers have been testing the new hours at 10 stores since late last year to determine if the extension should be implemented permanently at all 29 retail stores.



Donating to and shopping at Goodwill locations across Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard counties helps create quality jobs and support employment training programs while also keeping millions of pounds of household waste from reaching local landfills.



To find the nearest location and browse what household items Goodwill accepts as donations, visit GoodwillCFL.org.

