Giving Thanks and Giving Back: Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

As November ushers in cooler weather and holiday decorating, we at Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) want to take a moment to reflect on what we are thankful for and express our immense gratitude for our beautiful community, dedicated staff, valued partners and, of course, our loyal customers.

To our more than 28,000 commercial and residential customers: thank you for allowing us to provide you with safe, reliable, and cost-effective natural gas service for over six decades. You are the reason why we do what we do, and your continued support fuels our commitment to excellence.

In recognition of Veteran’s Day, we especially want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our incredible veterans for their dedication and unwavering commitment to our nation. Thank you for your service.

We also want to say “thank you” to our local legislators, who deserve our appreciation for championing consumer freedom when it comes to energy choice. Notably, a law passed in 2021 safeguarded the rights of consumers to choose their preferred energy source and prevented local governments from restricting fuel options.

With so much to be thankful for, LANGD wants to ensure we do our part to give back. We take pride in being more than just a public utility; we aspire to be an engaged member of the community we serve.

That’s why, throughout 2023, we actively participated in numerous community events, such as the 2023 Jimmy Crabtree Cancer Fund Family Fun Bowl, the Matt’s Mission Heart Safe Golf Tournament, and the Chanell Wright Foundation Golf Tournament benefiting Kids with Sickel Cell Disease, among others. Over the past year, we’ve been part of more than a dozen such events, and we’re excited to continue engaging with and supporting our wonderful community for years to come.

We are also proud of the impact that the LANGD Helping Hand fund continues to have. This customer assistance fund was born from the dedication of our employees, who observed a growing need among residential customers struggling to pay their utility bills due to the impact of COVID-related furloughs and layoffs. Since its inception in 2021, the fund has supported over 70 families with overdue utility bills, embodying a spirit of community and mutual support during challenging times. We invite our customers, employees, vendors, and fellow community members to contribute to the fund, ensuring that we can continue to extend a helping hand to those in need. Visit www.LANGD.org to learn more.

Last, but not least, the most direct way we can continue giving back to our community is by providing resilient and versatile natural gas service to our valued customers who have entrusted us with this responsibility and allowed us to provide this unmatched energy source to their homes and businesses. Our mission is to ensure your satisfaction, and we take pride in delivering on that promise.

If you are considering making the switch to natural gas, please reach out to the LANGD marketing team at (407) 656-2734, ext. 307 or marketing@LANGD.org, or visit www.LANGD.org for more information about natural gas service for your home, business, or vehicle. Be sure to also stay in the loop by liking, following, and sharing LANGD’s content on Facebook (/LANGDFL) and LinkedIn (/company/lake-apopka-natural-gas-district/).

