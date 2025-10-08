X

Gilbert puts Mariners on cusp of ALCS

The Apopka Chief

October 8, 2025 | 1:33 pm
Logan Gilbert graduated from Wekiva High School in 2015.
Apopka native Logan Gilbert put the Seattle Mariners on his back Tuesday night in Detroit. With the American League Division Series tied 1-1, Gilbert hurled a six-inning gem against the Detroit Tigers in an 8-4 win, pushing Seattle to within one game of its fourth-ever appearance in the American League Championship Series.

“I felt pretty good,” Gilbert, 28, said during the postgame press conference. “In a game like this, you just don’t want to get in deep counts all the time and beat yourself and walk guys. I tried to just force contact, make them swing it, and defense played great behind me.”

Gilbert, a 2015 Wekiva High School graduate, executed his game plan to perfection. Over six innings of work, the right-hander allowed four hits and one run while striking out seven and walking none on 85 pitches.

Gilbert, a 2018 first-round pick out of Stetson University, broke into the majors in 2021 and quickly established himself as a steady presence in the Seattle pitching rotation. He led the majors in innings in 2024 and became an All-Star for the first time.

This year, a flexor strain in his pitching elbow sidelined Gilbert for almost two months, but he returned to form late in the season, going 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA over his five September starts.

The Mariners are the only team in Major League Baseball that has never appeared in a World Series, giving Gilbert an opportunity to help make history. Seattle will try to clinch the series Wednesday afternoon.

