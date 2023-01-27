Getting to know the people at Freedom Tire & Automotive, Inc. can help save money on tires and auto repairs

Freedom Tire & Automotive, Inc. wants to keep your wheels safely rolling… The last thing you want is to have a breakdown during a busy work week, running errands, or while shuffling your family to and from school and other activities. The staff at Freedom Tire & Automotive, Inc. encourages everyone to develop good maintenance habits. You can save money by avoiding unnecessary repairs and keep your family safe by doing so. Plus, you’ll get better fuel efficiency.

Leon Hockett and his wife Christie took over the former Meineke Car Care of Apopka, and opened Freedom Tire & Automotive, Inc. They’re truly dedicated to giving you honest service that’s unsurpassed in the industry. They’re not a chain, franchise, or multi-company operation. They believe the customer has the right to be completely informed of all possible repairs on their vehicles, and honestly informed when those repairs might need to be attended to. They have experience servicing all makes and models of domestic and import vehicles. And they work quickly to diagnose any problems and offer cost-effective solutions to get you safely back on the road.

Leon and his staff believe it’s important to provide the best in customer service, while offering competitive pricing, especially in today’s economy. After visiting their shop just once, you’ll immediately notice the difference.

Freedom Tire & Automotive, Inc. offers all major tire brands, and are proficient in alignments, brake repair, suspension repair, custom exhaust, engine repair, air conditioning repairs, oil changes and lift kits. Plus, they’re extremely knowledgeable about all major tire brands, routine maintenance, trailer ties and axle repair.

You’ll find seasoned ASE Certified Master Technicians available. The technical staff members are state licensed, ASE certified, and they all hold many other credits and awards in their industry. They offer more than fifty years of combined experience working on all makes and models, and are committed to customer service. And, they have a williness to go the extra mile with a smile!

Freedom Tire & Automotive, Inc. offers “Military and 1st Responder” discounts as well as “Buy 3 tires and get 1 Free” on all tires up to $125 off. They also offer free tire rotations and free flat repairs with any service, and a nationwide warranty on repairs. They always provide honest, reliable service six days a week, and are open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for added convenience.

At Freedom Tire & Automotive, Inc. you’re guaranteed to find great service, competitive pricing and highly qualified technicians, plus, free coffee and water while you wait. Their number one goal has always been complete customer satisfaction.

Stop in any time to experience the difference!

