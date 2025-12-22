George ‘Smitty’ Smith running for Apopka City Council 

U.S. Navy veteran and realtor George “Smitty” Smith has filed to enter the race for Apopka City Council Seat 2, which Commissioner Diane Velazquez currently holds.

In his statement posted Dec. 19 to his Facebook campaign page, Smith said he will prioritize fiscal transparency, public safety, upgraded infrastructure and open community communication. He would also maintain what he called “smart growth” to maintain Apopka’s one-of-a-kind character.

“Apopka is at a pivotal moment,” he said. “As our city continues to grow, we must protect our neighborhoods, support local businesses, and make thoughtful decisions that reflect the values of our residents. I’m running to be a strong, accessible voice for the people of Apopka.”

He said he has committed to serving Apopka in different roles, and those experiences have all molded his leadership style.

“As a proud 10+ year Apopka resident, U.S. Navy Veteran, and MBA holder, I’ve dedicated myself to serving our community through professional experience, civic involvement, and leadership in local organizations, boards, churches, schools, and volunteer efforts,” he said. “These experiences have shaped my people-first approach to leadership — one rooted in service, integrity, and accountability.”

Smith said part of his platform will also be to advocate and promote collaboration between all residents in speaking up to government.

“I believe local government works best when it listens,” he said. “I am committed to engaging with ALL residents, respecting diverse viewpoints, and working collaboratively to move Apopka forward – ‘together-minded.’”

Velazquez is currently the longest-serving council member. She was first elected to the council in 2014 and has been on the council since then, except from 2018 to 2020.

Last week, entrepreneur Angela D. Turner also qualified to run for Seat 2.

The municipal general election will take place March 10. In addition to Seat 2, Seat 1 and the mayor’s office are also up for election. All three offices are set to expire in 2026. Qualifying for the general election closed Dec. 19.

Commissioner Nesta submitted his resignation from Seat 4, effective Dec. 4, to run for mayor. The City Council voted to call for a Seat 4 special election at the Dec. 17 meeting, with qualifying to begin at noon Jan. 5 and end at noon Jan. 7.