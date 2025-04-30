Gas district upgrading pipelines in Apopka 

Projects to address natural gas distribution pipelines in several Apopka neighborhoods are at various stages of completion and progressing well, according to Brent Haywood, Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) general manager/CEO.

Haywood updated the board of directors at the district’s monthly meeting on April 28, which took place at the LANGD headquarters in Winter Garden.

“I just want to let everybody know the grant is moving along really well, the operations team, engineering teams, get the designs out, the construction done,” Haywood said.

The five of the district’s Apopka roadway projects are funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) through the Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization (NGDISM) grant program. NGDISM aims to increase public safety, preserve public health and cut down methane emissions from natural gas distribution equipment, according to a past LANGD press release.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021, set up the grant. Over its first five years, the grant was distributed at $200 million a year, totaling $1 billion.

Haywood discussed the Apopka PHMSA grant projects that were under the April 28 general manager’s report.

Project one is Gaymar Drive, which the gas district had completed.

Projects two and three are Votaw Road and Abigail Drive, which are sister projects and are at about 95% completion. All LANGD has to do with this project is to transfer the gas line.

Project four is Sadler Road, which is about 70% complete. Project five is Thompson Road, which LANGD initiated on April 15.

“Originally, we were looking at taking two years to get the work done, but it’s moved along pretty efficiently,” Haywood said. “We think we’re probably going to get done the first part of next fiscal year, so going all the way up to 2026.”

In under two years, PHMSA gave grant money twice to the gas district for the reconstruction, overhaul, and/or substitution of natural gas distribution pipeline systems.

In May 2023, PHMSA gave the gas district $3.1 million in initial funding. In November 2024, PHMSA gave the gas district a second check worth $132,470.80.

For over 65 years, LANGD has supplied natural gas service to over 29,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Orange and Lake counties. The LANGD Board of Directors has members representing the cities of Apopka, Winter Garden and Clermont.

