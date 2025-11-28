Gas district offering $20K in scholarships to high school students

The Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) invites high school students to apply for its scholarship program, which supports students pursuing technical and trade education.

The scholarship awards up to $2,000 per recipient for a total of 10 awards – one scholarship for each high school in West Orange and South Lake counties. Funds can be used for tuition, books, tools and other educational expenses related to trade/technical education. The money will go directly to the institution or reimbursed with evidence of expense.

The scholarship program aligns with LANGD’s goal of creating an alumni network of skilled scholarship recipients whose trade supports the district’s vision, which is “to be the choice of consumers for energy services within our service territory.”

“We aim to invest in individuals who are committed to developing hands-on skills that make a direct impact in the communities of West Orange and South Lake Counties,” a LANGD flyer announced.

To be considered, applicants must be a graduating high school senior, have a minimum 2.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, and intend to enroll in a trade or technical program at a 2-year college or accredited trade school.

Applicants must submit a completed online application form that can be found on the LANGD website, an official transcript showing the GPA, two letters of recommendation from a current/former teacher or employer/supervisor, and a 500-word essay to exhibit a commitment to a career in skilled trades by answering the following: “Why I want to pursue a career in the skilled trades and how I plan to use my education to serve my community.”

Selection criteria include academic performance, strength of recommendations, quality and clarity of essay, overall alignment with goals of skill trade careers, and community involvement and leadership. The last criterion is optional but considered.

LANGD also offers internship programs for high school students who want to explore opportunities in the energy industry. These paid internship programs are scheduled during the summer.

Questions about the internship program can be emailed to hr@langd.org.